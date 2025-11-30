MENA Effie Awards' 16th Edition Celebrates The Sovereign of Marketing Effectiveness

SAUDI ARABIA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- part of Riyadh Season 2025, in the heart of the Saudi Kingdom, the MENA Effie Awards celebrated 16 years of marketing excellence across the MENA region.The evening was a magical celebration, drawing over 800+ marketing, advertising, and communications leaders from across MENA. Among them were some of the region’s most influential figures in business, media, and culture - whose presence lent an air of distinction, heightening the ceremony’s aura of prestige and inspired intrigue.Revealing more than 100 winners across 60+ categories from a competitive pool of more than 800 entries, the event brought together the region’s brightest minds in marketing under one roof. The jury panel, composed of leading professionals, evaluated the most effective campaigns with meticulous attention to detail, passion, and expertise. Their dedication set an unparalleled standard for marketing excellence, culminating in the announcement of this year's champions at the MENA Effies.The Gold winners that included brands such as Nissan Middle East, Garnier, Subway, Floward, AlMarai stole the spotlight with their innovative storytelling and groundbreaking approaches. PUCK - FP7 McCANN DUBAI and CURRENT GLOBAL agency, who also received the evening’s highest honor, the prestigious Grand Prix award.The Silver awardees proved that effective marketing thrives on a balance of bold ideas and sharp focus. The awardees included many brands such as du, BEYTI, LEGO, Shahid, LUX, MOBILY, SPOTIFY alongside others, making their mark with brilliant ideas and campaigns.The Bronze honorees resonated deeply with audiences and left a lasting impression, including CHEVROLET and KITKAT.This year, MENA Effie saw a very healthy growth of entrants and winners across many brands directly entering the competition. Besides honoring the awardees, the gala also celebrated the finalists that made an impact.Peace Cake took home the Most Effective Independent Agency of the Year award, showcasing the power of independent agencies to deliver creative excellence and measurable results.For consistently delivering outstanding campaigns, FP7 McCANN DUBAI was honoured as The Most Effective Advertising Agency Office of the Year and FP7 was awarded as the Most Effective Agency Network of the Year.PHD UAE earned the title of Most Effective Media Agency Office of the Year, recognized for their mastery in media strategy and execution.In a highlight of the evening, the Senior Marketer of the Year 2025 award was presented to Nabil Sleiman, Head of Marketing Communications at Almarai, honoring their remarkable contributions to the marketing industry.Continuing the celebration of marketing talent, the Young Marketer of the Year 2025 award was presented to Moustafa Wehbe, Influencers & Promoters Manager at MDLBeast LLC, recognizing their outstanding achievements and impact within the industry early in their career.These awards reflect the diverse talents and relentless pursuit of excellence that define the MENA marketing landscape, ensuring the Effies remain an epitome of inspiration for professionals across the region.This year’s MENA Effie Gala was elevated by the presence of special guest speaker Mo Amer, the international award-winning actor, producer, comedian, and writer. Alongside his TV success, he is known for his global reach, having toured in more than 40 countries with his stand-up specials. His session, moderated by Jared Smith - Presenter & Programming Manager at MBCLoud FM, explored Mo Amer’s creative roots, his evolution across stand-up, television, and film, and the craftsmanship behind his most celebrated work - offering the audience an exclusive opportunity to experience storytelling through the eyes of one of today’s most influential creative voices.His presence highlighted the gala’s mission to celebrate and inspire marketing excellence and added a special energy to the 16th MENA Effie Awards, making the night truly memorable for everyone in attendance.The event, held under the umbrella of Riyadh Season 2025 and in partnership with SMC, was executed in collaboration with esteemed sponsors, including Effieciate Partners such as Chupachups, Ferrero Rocher, Halo AI, Yango Ads, Max Fashion, Meta, Gexpo, BESTOFMINE, Circana, and Kraken Production Studio. With Communicate, MBC LOUD FM, and Smashi Business as the Media Partners. Organized by NordStella, the ceremony celebrated the transformative impact of effective marketing within the MENA region.For more details on winning campaigns and the full list of winners, visit - https://menaeffie.com/winners

