MIND 24/7 partners with XFERALL to expand access to behavioral health care while improving coordination, reducing ED visits, and speeding care.

Partnering with XFERALL enhances our ability to quickly connect behavioral health patients to the right care, improving outcomes and easing strain on hospitals.” — Luis Gonzalez, VP Growth & Service Integration, MIND 24-7

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND 24/7 , Arizona’s only 24/7 walk-in behavioral health provider serving patients of all ages, has joined XFERALL , a leading Behavioral Health Technology partner and patient transfer network, further strengthening accessibility and coordination of mental health care across the region.MIND 24-7 offers multiple levels of care, including Express Care for urgent but stable situations, Crisis Care for immediate stabilization, and short-term outpatient support through its Progressions program to bridge patients to long-term care. With rapid assessment and stabilization available immediately upon arrival, patients can receive timely care without the delays often associated with emergency departments or inpatient admissions. The organization emphasizes a patient-first philosophy, accepting patients regardless of age, insurance status, or ability to pay, and helping connect them to community resources and ongoing care.“Our mission has always been to ensure that anyone in need of behavioral health support has a place to go, whenever they need it,” said Luis Gonzalez, VP Growth & Service Integration, MIND 24-7. “Partnering with XFERALL as a leading Behavioral Health Technology partner enhances our ability to connect patients quickly to the right level of care, improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary strain on emergency departments and hospitals.”XFERALL is a leading digital patient transfer platform that helps behavioral health facilities streamline referrals, improve care coordination, and reduce patient wait times. By integrating MIND 24/7 into its network, XFERALL enables real-time communication between facilities, ensuring patients receive timely access to care while reducing administrative burdens for providers.“MIND 24/7’s model is a game-changer for behavioral health access in Arizona. Their patient-first approach aligns perfectly with XFERALL’s mission to eliminate barriers and improve the flow of care,” said Amanda Brown SVP of Growth at XFERALL. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to strengthen the behavioral health continuum in Arizona, reduce costly emergency department visits, and ensure that individuals in crisis receive rapid, high-quality care.About MIND 24/7MIND 24/7 is an Arizona-based provider offering 24/7 walk-in behavioral health services to children, teens, and adults. Its model emphasizes rapid assessment, patient-centered care, and seamless transitions to longer-term support, helping reduce systemic pressures on emergency departments and inpatient facilities.About XFERALLXFERALL is a digital patient transfer platform that reduces behavioral health patient wait times and administrative burden by connecting facilities in real time. The platform helps ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, improving outcomes and operational efficiency across healthcare systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.