XFERALL Expands into Illinois, Continuing Nationwide Growth and Expediting Access to Care into 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XFERALL, a leader in streamlining the patient transfer processs, proudly announces a successful 2024, marked by significant growth, substantial cost savings, and improved operational efficiencies for healthcare facilities across the country. As part of its continued expansion, XFERALL is excited to kick off 2025 with the launch of its patient transfer platform in Illinois, furthering its mission to enhance healthcare delivery and support healthcare workers.XFERALL’s patient transfer platform helped to facilitate patient transfers across 39 states in 2024. All while achieving an astounding 37 minute Median Acceptance Time to locate a behavioral health bed for patients in need.. (Source: The U.S. national average is 8+ hours) . The platform’s impact was felt coast to coast, reducing manual labor, eliminating prolonged wait times, and enhancing patient access to critical care. With already the addition of Illinois in 2025, XFERALL continues to drive improvements in the patient transfer processes, helping healthcare facilities and professionals better manage their emergency departments and deliver timely care.Key Highlights from XFERALL’s 2024 Performance:$169 Million in Savings for Healthcare Partners: XFERALL’s Patient Transfer Network helped healthcare facilities save millions by cutting down on manual processes involved in finding appropriate care for patients and reducing emergency department wait times. (Source: The average cost to a healthcare facility for a behavioral health bed in an emergency department is $250/Hr)675,774 Hours Saved for Healthcare Workers: By reducing the average time required to locate a behavioral health bed —typically more than eight hours—XFERALL helped healthcare professionals reclaim valuable time, allowing them to focus on patient care instead of logistical coordination.Expansion Across 39 States: In 2024, XFERALL facilitated patient transfers in 39 states, increasing its reach and impact in healthcare facilities nationwide.Reduced Clinical Paper Fax Burden: XFERALL eliminated the need to fax over 2.9 million pages of clinical documentation, streamlining administrative tasks and promoting more efficient patient transfers.Median Patient Acceptance Time of Just 37 Minutes: XFERALL’s platform significantly reduced the time it took to find and accept patients looking for behavioral healthcare, ensuring quicker access to treatment and minimizing delays.Looking ahead, XFERALL is excited to expand across Illinois in early 2025, furthering its commitment to improving healthcare efficiency and reducing wait times for behavioral health patients. In partnership with Illinois hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and crisis teams, XFERALL aims to address the challenges of overcrowded emergency departments, clinician burnout, and delayed care.“We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in 2024,” said Amanda Brown, SVP at XFERALL. “Our mission to enhance the patient transfer process has never been more important, and as we move into 2025, we’re excited to continue delivering innovative solutions that make a real difference in the healthcare system.”For more information, visit www.xferall.com About XFERALLXFERALL is a leading healthcare platform that transforms patient transfers across the U.S. by connecting healthcare facilities, reducing wait times, cutting administrative costs, and improving patient access to care. XFERALL’s innovative technology enables healthcare providers to quickly and securely transfer patients to the right care facilities, improving operational efficiency and patient outcomes nationwide.

