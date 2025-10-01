Streetwear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis to Reach USD 637.13 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.89% CAGR

Streetwear Market Size

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global streetwear market was valued at USD 325.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 347.14 billion in 2024 to USD 637.13 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a 36.17% share, driven by a rising young population and strong cultural influences.List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:• Nike (U.S.)• Supreme (U.S.)• Stussy (U.S.)• BAPE (Japan)• Adidas (Germany)• Off-White (Italy)• Vetements (Switzerland)• Palace (U.K.)• RoaringWild (China)• Undercover (Japan)• Other PlayersGet a Free Sample Research Report:Market Drivers and RestraintsIncreasing Collaborations and Demand for Exclusive Products to Propel Market GrowthA significant market driver is the rising number of collaborations between brands, celebrities, and designers, which creates hype and demand for limited-edition products. This strategy of creating scarcity and exclusivity appeals to consumers, especially collectors and enthusiasts, boosting product sales. Furthermore, the growing consumer consciousness around sustainability and the popularity of gender-fluid and inclusive fashion are pushing brands to innovate with eco-friendly materials and unisex collections, which broadens their market appeal and drives growth.However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products poses a major restraint on market growth. The popularity of streetwear has made it a prime target for counterfeiters, which erodes consumer trust, diminishes the value of authentic goods, and undermines brand integrity, ultimately hampering market revenue.Market SegmentationClothing Segment to Hold High Market Share Due to Celebrity CollaborationsBy product, the market is segmented into clothing, footwear, accessories, and others. The clothing segment is expected to hold the dominant market share, driven by the wide availability of products and the significant impact of collaborations between brands and influential celebrities. The launch of new collections featuring oversized tees, baggy pants, and jackets continues to fuel demand in this segment.Men's Segment to Dominate Attributable to Growing Appearance ConsciousnessBased on end-user, the market is classified into men and women. The men's segment is expected to dominate the market, fueled by the wide availability of products catering to them, increasing purchasing power, and a growing consciousness about personal appearance and style among men.Get a Quote Now:Regional InsightsRapid Urbanization and Youth Population to Foster Market Progress in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to lead the market, holding 36.17% of the market share in 2023. This dominance is attributable to rapid urbanization, a growing young population, and strong cultural influences from K-pop, street art, and hip-hop. The rise of homegrown brands that reflect local aesthetics further boosts the market in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.North America is expected to hold a significant share, driven by the deep-rooted influence of hip-hop and skateboarding culture and the presence of prominent global brands. Europe is projected to witness steady growth, supported by the increasing popularity of retro-inspired designs and the rising trend of gender-neutral fashion collections.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Collaborations and Exclusive Drops to Stay CompetitiveThe key players in this highly fragmented industry are focused on strengthening their market position through strategic collaborations, limited-edition product drops, and expanding their retail footprint. Leading brands like Supreme, Adidas, and Nike frequently partner with artists, designers, and other brands to create exclusive collections that generate significant consumer interest. Additionally, some companies are adopting innovative technologies, such as security labels with unique QR codes, to combat the issue of counterfeit products and allow consumers to authenticate their purchases.Ask for Customization:Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Key Industry Developments:• October 2023: The Indian Garage Company entered the casual wear market with the launch of its new brand, TIGC Street, offering products like graphic tees and funky jeans.• September 2023: Adidas launched its new LFSTLR collection, which includes football jerseys, across Europe.• June 2023: Kazuki Workshop, a made-to-order gender-neutral apparel brand, was launched by Japanese designer Kazuki Kozuru-Salifoska in New York.• April 2023: D'Yavol, a casual clothing brand, was launched in India by popular Indian actor Shahrukh Khan.Read Related Insights: Winter Wear Market Size, Share, Growth Luxury Clothes Market Share, Size, Trends

