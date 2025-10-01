Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Valued at USD 142.35 Billion in 2024, Projected to Reach USD 396.01 Billion by 2032

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, valued at USD 142.35 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 396.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%.

North America dominated the global cloud infrastructure services market with a share of 40.45% in 2024.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size was valued at USD 142.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 158.89 billion in 2025 to USD 396.01 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global cloud infrastructure services market with a share of 40.45% in 2024.The market's robust growth trajectory is driven by the fundamental shift in how enterprises approach IT infrastructure. According to industry experts, around 85% of businesses are estimated to adopt a cloud-first strategy by 2025. This transformation represents a move away from costly hardware investments toward flexible cloud solutions offered by major providers including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud.Market Key Players:Google (U.S.)Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)IBM Corporation (U.S.)Oracle Corporation (U.S.)Alibaba Cloud (U.S.)Amazon Web Services (U.S.)VMware (U.S.)NEC Corporation (U.S.)Fujitsu Limited (U.S.)DXC Technology (U.S.)Request Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-infrastructure-services-market-109529 Key Market Drivers:Digital Transformation and COVID-19 ImpactThe pandemic significantly accelerated cloud adoption across all enterprise segments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, end-user spending on public cloud infrastructure globally surged by 18.4% in 2021, with a total of USD 304.9 billion. Remote work scenarios highlighted cloud technology's critical role in business continuity, with 27% of industry leaders reporting significant increases in cloud spending due to the pandemic.Generative AI IntegrationAround 70% of business leaders believe AI is fundamental and necessary for developing future business opportunities. Generative AI is revolutionizing cloud infrastructure by enhancing security through predictive threat detection and optimizing operational efficiency. By 2024, around 50% of new system deployments will be cloud-based, and generative AI will play a significant role in the transition.Hybrid and Multi-Cloud AdoptionAround 90% of large organizations have already utilized multicloud architectures, and their data is dispersed among various cloud providers. This trend reflects enterprises' need for workload optimization, risk reduction, and strategic IT infrastructure management. According to a research report on Multi-Cloud Maturity, around 95% of organizations said that multi-cloud architectures are critical for business success.Market Segmentation Analysis:Deployment ModelsThe public cloud segment generated the maximum share in terms of revenue in 2023 due to its scalability advantages and cost-effectiveness. Public cloud adoption enables 30%-40% Total Cost of Ownership savings according to Accenture research, making it attractive for enterprises seeking operational efficiency.Service TypesThe compute as a service segment dominated the market in 2023 by enabling rapid container creation and deployment for scalable applications. However, the network as a service segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period as organizations seek more efficient alternatives to legacy network configurations.Enterprise AdoptionThe large enterprises segment dominated the market for cloud infrastructure services in 2023 as these organizations accelerated cloud adoption during the pandemic to enable remote work and enhance cybersecurity. Meanwhile, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period as smaller businesses increasingly recognize cloud benefits for data security, flexible storage, and reduced downtime.Give More details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-infrastructure-services-market-109529 Regional Market Dynamics:North America maintains market leadership due to strong digitization trends and government support through policies like the U.S. Cloud First strategy. Around 94% of the U.S. and 88% of Canadian enterprises have at least one type of cloud deployment.Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period with cloud spending projected to reach USD 200 billion in 2024. Countries like Japan show 87% cloud adoption rates among executives, while India's cloud market is estimated to reach USD 13 billion by 2025.Market Challenges and Future Outlook:The primary constraint facing the market is limited customization for specialized workloads, particularly in sectors requiring highly specific computing configurations like scientific research and complex simulations.Despite this challenge, the market outlook remains exceptionally positive, driven by edge computing demand, AI integration, and continued digital transformation initiatives across industries globally. The convergence of these technological trends positions the cloud infrastructure services market for sustained double-digit growth through 2032.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.