Luxury Hotel Market 2025 : is Expected to Reach $181.5 Billion by 2034

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Luxury Hotel Market by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), by Category (Chain, Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global luxury hotel industry generated $95.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $160.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global luxury hotel market is driven by growth in the travel & tourism industry, a rise in preference for leisure travel, and a change in standard of living. However, high prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing interest among people in experiencing new kinds of adventure and entertainment creates lucrative ew opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1916 The chain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy category, the chain segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its strong market penetration, wide availability of rooms, and effective services at reasonable cost in the Asia-Pacific. However, the independent segment is projected to generate the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The business hotels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy type, the business hotels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, grabbing nearly one-third of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, as the major portion of the world luxury hotel market by type is covered by business hotels followed by airport hotels.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030By region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development programs in the region. However, North America registered the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global luxury hotel market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (172 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d6feaab5ca64338eebd200e8ef48b142 Leading Market PlayersHyatt Corporation.Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.Four Seasons Holdings Inc.Intercontinental Hotels GroupMarriott International Inc.ITC Hotels LimitedJumeirah International LLCThe Indian Hotel Companies Limited.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1916 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global luxury hotel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bleisure-travel-market-A06357 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-accessories-market-A16837

