eStore Factory Unveils BidBison to Help Sellers Automate Amazon Ads

eStore Factory launches BidBison, an Amazon Ads tool that optimizes PPC campaigns, reduces ACoS, and boosts profitability with AI-driven insights.

SHERMAN OAKS NEAR SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStore Factory, a global Amazon e-commerce consulting agency known for driving growth for sellers, announced the launch of its new tool, BidBison, an Amazon Sponsored Ads automation platform designed to help sellers make smarter advertising decisions. The launch of BidBison signals another step in eStore Factory’s journey of combining innovation with practical seller support. With more than 10 years of experience, the agency has helped businesses grow on Amazon, and with this new Amazon PPC management tool , sellers now get access to automation and data-driven insights that simplify their campaign management and increase profitability.BidBison is built to take the complexity out of managing ads. With features such as keyword research, automated bidding, campaign management, and real-time budget optimization, the tool allows sellers to focus on growing their business instead of spending hours adjusting ads manually.Jimi Patel, Amazon expert and director of eStore Factory, said, “Sellers today face a constant challenge of balancing ad spend with returns. BidBison gives them a clear edge. It transforms the way ads are managed by replacing manual adjustments with smart automation. The tool ensures every dollar works better, and sellers get more results with less effort.”The key value of BidBison lies in its ability to combine automation with valuable insights. Sellers often rely on multiple tools for campaign setup, keyword research, bid changes, and performance analysis. BidBison combines these elements into a single, intuitive platform. It automatically discovers high-performing keywords, sets up campaigns with ease, adjusts bids in real-time, and ensures budgets are allocated to the right places.How BidBison makes ads easierIdentify the right keywords: BidBison finds the most relevant and high-performing keywords to attract qualified traffic and improve product visibility.Simplify campaign management: Easily create and run campaigns with minimal effort. BidBison automates setup and ensures campaigns remain on track.Optimize bids and budgets: This Amazon Ads automation platform adjusts bids and manages budgets in real time, directing spend toward the areas that deliver the best results.Gain clear performance insights: Access straightforward reports and analytics that highlight what is working and where adjustments are needed to drive growth.Once the campaigns are live, BidBison steps in with automated management. It monitors performance, optimizes bids for top-performing keywords, and reallocates budgets so sellers don’t waste money on low-value clicks. The tool is driven by eStore Factory’s deep experience as an Amazon advertising consultant . Having worked with thousands of sellers across regions like the USA, UK, and Australia, the team understands the struggles that come with Amazon ads.Jimi Patel added, “When we looked at the pain points sellers face, two themes came up repeatedly: lack of time and lack of clarity. Sellers know they need ads to grow, but managing them manually is challenging, and existing tools often complicate things. BidBison was created to simplify the entire process.BidBison also highlights the importance of Amazon data analysis tools in today’s competitive landscape. Every decision in advertising depends on data, but raw numbers mean little unless they are translated into insights. BidBison solves this by turning data into action. The performance tracking and analytics dashboard shows sellers exactly how their ads are performing.The tool also makes scaling easy. As sellers grow, ad complexity often increases. More products mean more campaigns, more keywords, and bigger budgets to manage. BidBison’s automation handles this scale without adding stress. Whether a seller is managing ten campaigns or a hundred, the tool ensures the same level of control, optimization, and insight.From its design to its functionality, BidBison was built for sellers of all sizes. New sellers can use it to quickly set up campaigns without deep advertising knowledge, while experienced sellers can use advanced optimization to fine-tune results. eStore Factory believes that the future of Amazon ads lies in intelligent automation, and BidBison delivers just that.Commenting on the bigger picture, Jimi Patel said, “Innovation has always been part of the eStore Factory. From the early days of helping sellers with listings to building tools like BidBison, our focus has remained on empowering sellers. We want them to have the best resources to succeed in a fast-changing marketplace.The launch of BidBison also shows how eStore Factory is aligning with the growing demand for Amazon data analysis tools. Sellers today need more than just campaign setup; they need insights that connect ad performance with business growth. It reflects eStore Factory’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation while keeping seller needs at the core. By blending human expertise with AI-driven automation, the company has created a product that simplifies Amazon advertising without compromising results.The introduction of BidBison marks a new chapter for eStore Factory as it continues to expand its role beyond consulting into building AI-powered automation tools for Amazon sellers. The company has already established itself as a trusted partner for Amazon account management, listing optimization growth strategies, and so on. Now, with BidBison, it is delivering a tool that brings automation, intelligence, and simplicity to Amazon ads. As the e-commerce world gets more competitive, such innovations are not optional; they are essential. The tool is available for sellers across categories and markets, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. eStore Factory’s team is confident that BidBison will set a new standard for how sellers think about and manage their Amazon ads.About eStore FactoryeStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce agency listed on Amazon's SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the "Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World" by Times Business News.Since 2014, we have been helping brands of all sizes navigate the Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, we've grown to a remote team of 50+ problem-solving, full- service Amazon consulting experts with diverse experience and a broad skill set. Our team will work with you at every stage of your Amazon business, be it inception, maintenance, or troubleshooting.

