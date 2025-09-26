eStore Factory’s Strategy Drives Tools & Home Improvement Brand to 50% Increase in ROI with PPC Optimization

eStore Factory is excited to share the success story of Tools & Home Improvement, a brand known for its high-quality, durable home hardware and kitchen tools.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStore Factory is excited to share the success story of Tools & Home Improvement, a brand known for its high-quality, durable home hardware and kitchen tools. In just one month, eStore Factory helped this brand achieve remarkable improvements in its Amazon advertising performance. By refining its PPC strategy, eStore Factory reduced its Advertising Cost of Sale (ACoS) by 50% and increased PPC sales by 136%. These results were driven by a strategic combination of smart budget allocation, optimized bid adjustments, and more focused ad placements.The brand specializing in gate latches, barn door handles, and other premium home tools was facing challenges with its Amazon ads. Despite offering top-tier products, their ads weren’t reaching the right audience, and their ACoS was unsustainable at 128.74%. The company was spending heavily on ads without seeing a proportional increase in sales."In Amazon advertising, it’s all about making every dollar count, and that’s exactly what we were able to do for the brand," said Jimi Patel, founder of eStore Factory. "With the right strategy and adjustments, even small shifts can create huge results."Before working with eStore Factory, the brand’s ads were spread across too many campaigns, many of which targeted irrelevant keywords. This resulted in wasted spend and low conversion rates. The first step was to restructure their campaigns. eStore Factory focused on high-value products that offered better returns and allocated a larger portion of its advertising budget to these items."Focusing on high-ticket products makes a big difference. By directing the budget to products with the best potential for revenue, we reduced overall spend while increasing the return," said Jimi Patel.Another key change was the implementation of negative keywords. This strategy helped prevent ads from appearing in irrelevant searches, saving money and ensuring that ads only reached customers who were more likely to convert."Negative keywords are an easy but powerful tool for improving ad performance and controlling spending," Jimi Patel explained.Additionally, eStore Factory made dynamic bid adjustments based on the performance of each campaign. Instead of keeping bids fixed, eStore Factory continually adjusted them to prioritize the most successful campaigns and keywords. This helped the brand to maximize its advertising budget and drive higher revenue with fewer clicks.The results were immediate and impressive.May 2025Total sales: $1,222.44Organic sales: $482.79PPC sales: $739.65ACoS: 128.74%June 2025Total sales: $2,428.52Organic sales: $681.51PPC sales: $1,747.01ACoS: 78.98%“The improvement in ACoS wasn’t the only success,” Patel said. “We helped this brand generate more revenue while reducing their ad spend. It’s all about spending smarter, not more.”The reduction in ACoS meant that the brand was spending less on ads while seeing better results, allowing them to free up budget for reinvestment in other areas of their business. This not only helped the company improve its bottom line but also contributed to Amazon’s sales growth, giving it more room for expansion in product offerings and overall marketing efforts.The partnership with eStore Factory didn’t just improve their ad metrics; it changed their entire outlook on Amazon advertising. What was once seen as an additional cost is now considered a key part of their strategy to drive meaningful returns.“This transformation shows that Amazon advertising isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach,” Patel added. “The key is continuous optimization and adaptation. The brand's success is proof that with the right strategy, any brand can maximize its return on investment.”Looking ahead, eStore Factory will continue to support this brand, refining its ad strategy and helping it stay ahead of the competition. With ongoing monitoring and optimization, it aims to maintain strong ad performance and continue to grow on Amazon. By focusing on smart ad strategies, we’re confident that the brand will continue to see positive results. Their growth over such a short period of time proves that the right approach can lead to sustainable, long-term success.This tools & home improvement brand success story highlights the importance of data-driven strategies with Amazon advertising. By focusing on strategic budget allocation, high-converting campaigns, and Amazon product ads , any Amazon seller can see similar success. With the right support, brands can reduce waste, boost sales, and grow their business on the platform.About eStore FactoryeStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce agency listed on Amazon's SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the "Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World" by Times Business News.Since 2014, eStore Factory has helped brands of all sizes navigate the complexities of the Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, the company has grown into a team of over 50 remote experts, specializing in Amazon marketing services , Amazon PPC management, and full-service account management. eStore Factory partners with clients at every stage of their Amazon journey to drive measurable success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.