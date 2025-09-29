May the Best Lips Win: Global Whistling Competition Returns to Hollywood

Tickets available for the Masters of Whistling Competition on Eventbrite. Get Blown Away!

World-Class Whistlers Compete in an Unforgettable Musical Showdown

It's thrilling to share our art form with the world. We showcase musical whistling at its highest potential while creating a space where every art form is honored and celebrated.” — Carole Anne Kaufman, The Whistling Diva

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Masters of Musical Whistling International Festival and Competition returns to Hollywood’s Barnsdall Gallery Theater, October 3rd-5th, to celebrate whistling as a vibrant, global art form. This biennial event brings more than 50 musical whistlers together to meet and compete, culminating in the crowning of the next World Champion Whistler. Contestants from nine countries, from Croatia to Japan, as well as across the U.S., will perform a wide array of musical genres in multiple skill levels and divisions.For millennia, whistling has been a versatile means of human communication. Today, it emerges into the mainstream as an art form thanks to its presence in Dr. Dre’s hip-hop productions, Cynthia Erivo’s viral tunes, pop hits, and classical symphonies. Even Cirque du Soleil is touring with a world champion whistler. Adding to momentum, the upcoming documentary, Whistle , about the 2023 Masters - produced by Australia’s Oscar-nominated Songbird Studios - recently received rave reviews at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.The Masters of Musical Whistling is produced by Creative Being, an award-winning nonprofit dedicated to inspiring each individual to discover and express their creative spark. Hey SoCal Media Group is among many local partners supporting the festival and its goal to promote self-expression.Two-time world champion, festival producer, and Creative Being president, Carole Anne Kaufman, known as the Whistling Diva, explains, “It's thrilling to share our art form with the world. We showcase musical whistling at its highest potential while creating a space where every art form is honored and celebrated.”Competitions, concerts, and events are open to the public all weekend. Tickets are available for Friday’s International Concert of the Masters featuring whistling champions, dancers, and vocalists in a one-of-a-kind performance; Saturday’s elite-level Live Band Competition, the Self-Accompaniment Division, a Master Class by a world champion, the Whistlers Karaoke Luncheon, and much more.Experience the phenomenon of musical whistling for yourself live. Secure your tickets on Eventbrite via the website and immerse yourself in the captivating world of whistling artistry. Some events are free or by donation.For schedule and more information, visit MastersofWhistling.com. Media, videography, and group tickets inquiries contact: mastersofwhistling@gmail.com

Whistling is art at the Masters of Musical Whistling in Hollywood, CA. May the best lips win!

