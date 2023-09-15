Musical Whistling World Championships Set to Blow-Off in Hollywood from September 22nd - 24th

Yes - Whistling is a thing! Elite musical whistlers hit the competition stage in an unforgettable and unique display of musical artistry.

Whistling is art. We're showcasing whistling at its highest potential and creating a space where every art form is honored and celebrated.” — Carole Anne Kaufman, The Whistling Diva

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Biennial Masters of Musical Whistling International Festival and Competition is back! From September 22nd to 24th, Hollywood's iconic Barnsdall Gallery Theater will be the epicenter of a unique and unforgettable musical competition and festival showcasing the extraordinary talent of whistlers from around the world. This event promises a weekend filled with creativity and innovation, redefining the artistry of musical performance.The Masters of Musical Whistling includes multiple competitive divisions spanning classical and popular songs and features a world-exclusive Live Band Division where elite-level whistlers compete for the coveted title of World Champion Whistler. Tickets are also available for the Self-Accompaniment division and Allied Arts, which combines whistling with another art or artist. There will be activities for whistlers and fans of the art form throughout the weekend including a Master Class taught by a World Champion, a Whistlers’ Karaoke Party, and Friday night’s International Concert of the Masters starring Molly Lewis, Lauren Elder, Cirque du Soleil's, Derek Bodkin, and other mind-blowing champion musical whistlers, dancers, and vocalists that may just change your definition of artistry.Musical whistling is officially a thing and it has found its way into mainstream music and culture. You can hear whistling everywhere - from music by hip-hop icon, Dr. Dre, to classical symphonies - musical whistling is finally getting the recognition it deserves in the artistic community. Countless pop songs, television commercials, social media videos, podcasts, America’s Got Talent, and even Cirque du Soleil continue to highlight seriously talented whistlers. In recent years, whistling has blown far beyond the outdated cat-calls and theme songs of yesteryear, and right into the world of mind-blowing musicianship.The event is brought to you by Creative Being, a nonprofit organization inspiring community, creativity, and artistic expression. "Whistling is art. We're showcasing whistling at its highest potential and creating a space where every art form is honored and celebrated,” says Event Producer and Creative Being President, Carole Anne Kaufman. An award-winning international documentary team will be on-site to record the whole weekend, spotlighting this incredible art form and the under-recognized talent that makes up this very special, global, artistic community.Experience the phenomenon of musical whistling for yourself live. Secure your tickets on Eventbrite or via the website and immerse yourself in the captivating world of musical whistling. Many events are free with reserved tickets. For more information, visit https://www.mastersofwhistling.com https://www.facebook.com/mastersofwhistling , or https://artwhistle.eventbrite.com For media and videography inquiries, please contact mastersofwhistling@gmail.com.

