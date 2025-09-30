Global Sportswear Market to Reach $837 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.6% CAGR – Stratilligence Report

Sportswear Market to hit $837B by 2035 at 7.6% CAGR | MEA leads with 10% growth | Market remains fragmented Sportswear Market to hit $837B by 2035 at 7.6% CAGR | North America Dominating Region | Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region

The upcoming Stratilligence report explores trends, drivers, and regional insights shaping the global sportswear industry.

From gyms to daily life, consumers want sportswear that’s stylish, durable, and sustainable. Eco-driven innovation is shaping the market’s next decade.” — Stratilligence Growth Consultant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratilligence Growth Consultant , a global market research and advisory firm, in its comprehensive report on the Sportswear Market, forecasts industry growth to $837 billion by 2035 at a 7.6% CAGR. This upcoming report offers a comprehensive analysis, focusing on size, share, trends, and future projections from 2024 to 2035.Key Highlights of the Upcoming Report The sportswear market is projected to witness considerable growth over the coming years, driven by increasing health consciousness and rising participation in fitness activities. Awareness related to self-care is being levelled up with exercise, pushing the consumers to demand comfortable sportswear that is stylish and offers durability. In addition, athleisurewear, that is, sports-inspired costumes made for casual and performance wear, has kept widening the customer base from athletes to average individuals.Another key factor contributing to the expansion of the sportswear market is the growing influence of e-commerce and digital retail platforms. International brands operate through online sales, influencer marketing campaigns, social media strategies, and personalized ad placements that are used to gain consumer attention. Sportswear online purchases are convenient, come in many categories and designs with a variety of sizes and price points, and are therefore becoming increasingly popular among people in both developed economies and emerging economies. The report is set to provide critical insights into the sportswear industry, with a focus on key segments based on product, end user, and distribution channel. Some preliminary insights include:• Consumers, especially younger people, want environmentally friendly and morally made clothes. Major sportswear brands are offering products made from recycled materials, organic clothing, and low-impact manufacturing methods. For instance, in 2025, Puma, a German-based sportswear brand, announced that it made 9 out of 10 products from recycled or certified materials. This includes about 75% recycled polyester and 13% recycled cotton.• With new developments in fabric technology, including moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and temperature-regulating materials, the sportswear market is expected to remain competitive and dynamic. In addition, growth in partnerships, endorsements, and sponsorships between top brands and sports personalities is increasing the appeal and visibility of sportswear products. For instance, in 2024, Rudra Ecovation, an India-based sportswear company, launched its sportswear collection made from upcycled fabrics at the Plastic Recycling Show ME&A 2024 held in Dubai. The company aims to complete a zero-waste manufacturing initiative and recycles more than 5 million plastic bottles per day.According to an analyst at Stratilligence, "The report examines the evolving landscape of the sportswear industry, highlighting key drivers, trends, and market opportunities."For more information, please visit https://stratilligence.com/report/sportswear-market/ Comprehensive Market AnalysisThe sportswear market will offer a thorough market analysis using both qualitative and quantitative approaches, including:• Market forecasts and trends analysis for 2024 to 2035• Detailed coverage of market segments, including By Product (Footwear, Apparel), By Application (Gym/fitness, Outdoor activities, professional sports, athleisure, others), By End-user (Men, Women, Children), and By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline).• An examination of the competitive landscape, highlighting major market players such as Adidas AG, Anta Sports Products Limited, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Fila, Inc., LI-NING Company Limited, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Inc., Umbro Ltd., Under Armour, and Yasso.Regional and Segment-Specific InsightsThe report will also provide an in-depth analysis of regional markets, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The sportswear market is bifurcated based on product, application, end user, and distribution channel. The product of the segment is divided into footwear and apparel. The application segment is bifurcated into gym/fitness, outdoor activities, professional sports, athleisure, and others. The end-user segment is divided into men, women, and children. The distribution segment is divided into online and offline.• Europe remains a crucial market, with a notable emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly production practices. Consumers in the region, particularly in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Nordics, are increasingly conscious of environmental impacts.• Inclination toward healthier living, urbanization, and growing awareness of fitness is boosting demand for sportswear across the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, growth in the sportswear market in APAC is driven by growth in populations and rising disposable incomes. Countries such as China, India, Vietnam, etc., are witnessing increasing consumer spending on lifestyle and fitness products.• The North American sportswear market is driven by the long-standing traditions of athletic participation, with rising interest in activities such as running, cycling, gym workouts, and outdoor adventure sports in the U.S. and Canada. The cultural emphasis on health and wellness continues, and a strong culture of fitness, sports, and active lifestyles fuels steady demand for high-performance sportswear products across demographics.Have a custom request? Connect with us: https://stratilligence.com/contact-us/ Why This Report Will Be EssentialThe sportswear market will assist businesses, investors, and stakeholders in making informed decisions by offering insights into:• Emerging market trends and growth prospects.• A detailed overview of the competitive landscape, including market positioning of major players.• Strategic recommendations for market entry, expansion, and investment.ABOUT STRATILLIGENCE GROWTH CONSULTANTStratilligence is a trusted market research and consulting firm specializing in all industry verticals across all major developing and developed economies. With a team of industry experts, the company provides high-quality research reports, custom consulting services, and actionable insights to help clients navigate market complexities and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.