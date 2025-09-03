Stratilligence Projects Generative BI Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2033 at 46% CAGR

Generative BI Market: $90B by 2033 at 46% CAGR | Asia-Pacific leads growth | Market remains fragmented

AI-driven business intelligence tools are set to transform decision-making as Stratilligence projects rapid market growth through 2033.

As organizations prioritize agility and personalization, we anticipate predictive analytics and AI-led reporting will become the two highest growth trends in this category.” — Stratilligence Growth Consultant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratilligence Growth Consultant , a global market research and advisory firm, today announced the upcoming release of its comprehensive report on the Generative BI Market, forecasting industry growth to $90 billion by 2033 at a 46% CAGR. This upcoming report offers a comprehensive analysis, focusing on size, share, trends, and future projections from 2023 to 2033.KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPCOMING REPORTThe generative BI market is projected to witness significant growth, driven by the increased adoption of AI and machine learning, growing need for real-time analytics, rising demand for personalized insights, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), automation of data-driven tasks, enhanced forecasting and predictive analytics, cost efficiency and scalability, growing focus on data-driven decision making, and integration with cloud computing. The report is set to provide critical insights into the generative BI industry, with a focus on key segments based on component, deployment type, technology, and application. Some preliminary insights include:• The global rise in AI-powered tools that incorporate machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to automatically generate insights from complex datasets drives the generative BI market. For instance, in 2024, Databricks introduced AI-driven BI solutions that enable users to interact with data dashboards using natural language queries, facilitating more intuitive data analysis. These developments exemplify the growing trend of integrating advanced AI technologies into BI tools, enhancing their ability to automatically generate insights from complex datasets.• Organizations are demanding faster decision-making processes, and generative BI facilitates real-time data analysis and reporting, enabling businesses to respond quickly to market changes.• Businesses are looking for more tailored insights and data-driven decision-making. Generative AI allows for the creation of personalized, dynamic reports that align with specific business needs.According to an analyst at Stratilligence, "This report will offer vital insights into the evolving landscape of generative BI, highlighting key growth opportunities and market dynamics."For more information, please visit https://stratilligence.com/report/generative-business-intelligence-bi-market/ COMPREHENSIVE MARKET ANALYSISThe generative BI market will offer a thorough market analysis using both qualitative and quantitative approaches, including:• Market forecasts and trends analysis for 2023 to 2033• Detailed coverage of market segments, including by Application (Data analysis & insights, Predictive analytics, Reporting Automation, Others), by Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), and by End-user Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Others).• An examination of the competitive landscape, highlighting major market players such as Microsoft, Pyramid Analytics, IBM, Google, Accenture, SAS, Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tableau, and Qlik.REGIONAL-SPECIFIC INSIGHTSThe report will also provide an in-depth analysis of regional markets, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The generative BI market is bifurcated based on application, organization, and end-user industry.• The North American market, particularly the US, is expected to maintain dominance due to investments in AI research and development, fostering advancements in machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics.• Europe is witnessing robust growth, driven by adopting digital transformation strategies and integrating AI and generative BI tools to enhance decision-making processes and operational efficiency. The European Union (EU) has implemented policies encouraging AI adoption, including ethical guidelines and funding programs, which have spurred growth in the generative BI space.• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the coming years. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in digital transformation across various industries, fueling the demand for advanced AI-powered business intelligence tools. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are prioritizing AI and data analytics adoption through funding programs, incentives, and supportive policies. For instance, China's strategic focus on AI technologies has positioned it as a global leader in generative AI adoption.Have a custom request? Have a custom request? Connect with us below:

ABOUT STRATILLIGENCE GROWTH CONSULTANT
Stratilligence is a trusted market research and consulting firm specializing in all industry verticals across all major developing and developed economies.

