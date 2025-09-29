Skyline Stories by Smart Design Expo Marzena Michalska Wins Gold in A' Trade Show Design Award

Skyline Stories

Smart Design Expo Marzena Michalska's Exceptional Trade Show Stand Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of trade show design, has announced Smart Design Expo Marzena Michalska 's "Skyline Stories" as the Gold winner in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of the A' Trade Show Design Award within the industry, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence and innovation.The award-winning "Skyline Stories" design showcases the relevance of vertical architecture and multimedia integration in redefining the trade show experience. By aligning with current industry trends and advancing exhibition design standards, this innovative stand offers practical benefits for visitors, exhibitors, and the broader trade show community, setting a new standard for engaging and immersive product presentations.Smart Design Expo Marzena Michalska's "Skyline Stories" stand distinguishes itself through its exceptional vertical design and open architecture. The elevated upper level creates double-height spaces that showcase products in their true architectural scale, while integrated multimedia towers reaching 6.5m create an urban skyline effect and serve as dynamic content displays. The distinctive cantilevered balcony introduces suspended gardens, adding a biophilic design element to the multi-level spatial composition.The Gold award for "Skyline Stories" serves as an inspiration for Smart Design Expo Marzena Michalska to continue pushing the boundaries of trade show design. This recognition validates their innovative approach and motivates the team to further explore the integration of architecture, technology, and nature in creating immersive brand experiences. By setting a new benchmark for excellence, "Skyline Stories" has the potential to influence future trends and elevate industry standards.Skyline Stories was designed by Marzena Michalska, who served as the lead designer, and Agnieszka Skora, who managed the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Skyline Stories" design at:About Smart Design Expo Marzena MichalskaSmart Design Expo Marzena Michalska is a Poland-based design studio specializing in creating innovative and impactful trade show stands. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, the company has established itself as a leader in crafting smart, beautiful, and functional exhibition designs that inspire and engage audiences.About Smart Design ExpoSmart Design Expo boasts 18 years of expertise in delivering exceptional exhibition stands worldwide. By combining integrated design and production capabilities, including an in-house carpentry workshop, with modern technologies and a creative team, the company transforms client visions into compelling brand spaces. Smart Design Expo's unconventional approach and complete internal management of every project phase ensure the highest quality and attention to detail, establishing a strong position in the European market.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to exceed expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award invites a diverse range of industry professionals, including architects, interior designers, agencies, companies, and brands, to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshow-award.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.