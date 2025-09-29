Xiangcheng Paradise Walk by Junwei Shen Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Xiangcheng Paradise Walk

Junwei Shen's Innovative Shopping Mall Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Xiangcheng Paradise Walk by Junwei Shen as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional innovation and impact of Shen's work within the interior design industry.Xiangcheng Paradise Walk's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the interior design industry. By prioritizing sharing, social interaction, and experiential offerings, the design elevates the urban quality of life. The integration of key commercial areas boosts consumer engagement and vitality, unlocking spending potential and invigorating market activity, ultimately promoting high-quality development in regional commerce.The design concept for Xiangcheng Paradise Walk, "dancing waters in forested streams," harmoniously combines the elegance of Suzhou's classical garden waters with the ecological waters of Xiangcheng. The spatial layout, functionality, business formats, and experiences all contribute to creating comfortable, natural social spaces. The project features an innovative 3,000 square meter urban natural island on its upper floors, named Moon Island, which emphasizes the project's distinctive new social and experiential formats and offerings.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Junwei Shen and the design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the exploration of new design concepts and fosters further advancement in the field of interior design, setting a benchmark for the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Junwei ShenSince 2001, Junwei Shen has worked in the design of department stores and shopping centers for 15 years, accumulating rich experience through participation in multiple large commercial projects in Shanghai and Suzhou. In 2008, Shen established ARIZON(SH) ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGN CO.,LTD, with the mission "Design drives the future of your business," insisting on an international vision to develop design. Shen firmly believes that only a combination of advanced business thinking and professional interior design experience can create the perfect business project.About ArizonFounded by Junwei Shen in Shanghai in 2008, Arizon specializes in architectural design, interior design, master planning, and consulting services for boutique shopping centers and commercial complexes. The firm has garnered numerous prestigious awards, both internationally and domestically, and is recognized as one of the leading and most specialized design agencies in the boutique shopping center and commercial complex sectors. Arizon infuses architectural spaces with boundless creativity and life, aiming to establish eco-fashion aesthetics in architectural design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, and overall design excellence. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for outstanding achievement in interior design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to leading agencies and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an esteemed jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.