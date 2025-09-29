Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy

Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd as a Gold Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd in creating a packaging solution that stands out in the highly competitive industry.The award-winning Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy packaging design showcases the relevance and importance of incorporating traditional cultural elements in modern packaging. By drawing inspiration from the Flying Fairy image in Dunhuang murals, Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd has created a design that not only pays tribute to Chinese heritage but also appeals to contemporary consumers. This successful fusion of tradition and innovation sets a new standard for packaging design in the industry.Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy features a stunning bottle design that showcases the elegance and grace of the Flying Fairy from Cave 401 of the Mogao Grottoes. The intricate details, such as the traditional enamel technique used on the bottle cap and the vibrant crimson yarn color, create a luxurious and ethereal aesthetic that captures the essence of the Sui Dynasty. The two-layered cloud pattern structure inside the box adds a visual impact, giving the impression of the Flying Fairy emerging from the Dunhuang murals.Winning the Gold A' Design Award in Packaging Design serves as a testament to Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, exploring new ways to incorporate cultural elements and create visually stunning solutions that resonate with consumers. The award also highlights the importance of storytelling and cultural preservation in packaging design, setting a benchmark for the industry to follow.Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy was designed by a talented team at Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co, Ltd, including Shuo Yu, Yingsong Chen, Wenbing Cheng, Longkun Zou, and Huandi Li. Their collective expertise and dedication to the project have resulted in a truly remarkable packaging design that has earned international recognition.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Moutai Shengyue Flying Fairy packaging design at:About Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.Headquartered in Maotai Town, Renhuai City, Zunyi City, Kweichow Moutai Province, China, Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. has been selected as one of the top 500 BrandZ global brand value enterprises for many times. Its core products are green food, organic food, national geographical indication protection products, and national intangible cultural heritage. Kweichow Moutai is a Chinese name card with fragrance all over the world, renowned for its exceptional quality and rich cultural significance.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their respective categories. Winners of this award are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and technical excellence. The Golden A' Design Award in Packaging Design acknowledges the most outstanding and innovative packaging solutions that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality, setting new benchmarks for the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an internationally renowned design competition that recognizes and promotes outstanding design across various industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative and impactful products, projects, and services that benefit society. The competition attracts entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform for recognition and exposure. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive the global design community towards excellence.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingaward.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.