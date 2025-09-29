Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn Names Scott Rodgville as New Executive Managing Director

GSG Promotes Scott Rodgville to Executive Managing Director

Simpson Gardyn to transition to Senior Executive Managing Director, continuing to provide strategic guidance and mentorship to the firm.

I look forward to building on that foundation as we move into this next chapter with the support of my fellow directors, our staff, our clients and our partners in the community.” — Scott Rodgville, Executive Managing Director, GSG

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A. ( GSG ), a full-service certified public accounting firm, announced today that Scott Rodgville will assume the role of Executive Managing Director effective October 1, 2025.Rodgville will succeed Simpson Gardyn, who will transition to Senior Executive Managing Director and remain actively engaged in guiding the firm’s strategy, growth, and culture through his advisory and mentoring role.Serving as Managing Director since 1988 Gardyn has been instrumental in shaping GSG’s growth, values, and reputation as a leading firm in the Mid Atlantic region, and he will continue to play a vital role in the firm’s future as Executive Managing Director. His leadership has fostered a collaborative, client-focused culture and helped position the firm for continued success.A respected leader within the firm since 2002, Rodgville will take the helm with a focus on strategic growth, expanding service offerings, and cultivating a high-performing team aligned with GSG’s mission.“I’m honored to take on this role and truly grateful for the trust that’s been placed in me — especially by Simpson,” said Rodgville. “His steady leadership and vision have shaped GSG into the strong, values-driven firm it is today. He’s built a culture that attracts great people and empowers them to do great work. I look forward to building on that foundation as we move into this next chapter with the support of my fellow directors, our staff, our clients and our partners in the community.”Rodgville most recently served as Director of GSG’s Audit Department and has broad experience across a variety of industries, including real estate, not-for-profits, and healthcare. Known for his practical guidance, strategic thinking, and strong client relationships, he brings a collaborative and forward-looking approach to the role.This leadership transition comes as GSG continues to build on its momentum, having recently been named the 7th largest accounting firm in the Baltimore area by the Baltimore Business Journal for the second consecutive year.About Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A.Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A. (GSG) is a Maryland-based full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting and consulting services to clients of all sizes. GSG employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service. One of the greatest assets GSG brings to its clients is a team of experts trained to the highest industry standards. As problem solvers with an entrepreneurial drive, GSG associates are committed to the success of their clients’ businesses.

