C3HIE Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

C3HIE Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification

HITRUST e1 Certification validates C3HIE’s commitment to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

At the heart of health information exchange is trust. Patients and providers count on us to safeguard sensitive data, and achieving HITRUST e1 Certification affirms that commitment.” — Jim Hoag, Interim CEO at C3HIE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3HIE , a leader in health information exchange (HIE) across Texas, today announced its data centers and its health data management platform have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s facilities and platforms are focused on the critical controls that ensure essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.In-scope platforms for C3HIE:- IMAT Solutions residing at Flexential Data Center Salt Lake City and Flexential Data Center Las Vegas, NV, United States of AmericaIn-scope facilities for C3HIE:- Flexential Data Center Las Vegas (Data Center) managed by Flexential Data Center located in Las Vegas, NV, United States of America- Flexential Data Center Salt Lake City (Data Center) managed by Flexential Data Center located in Salt Lake City, UT, United States of America“At the heart of health information exchange is trust,” said Jim Hoag, Interim CEO at C3HIE. “Patients and providers count on us to safeguard sensitive data, and achieving HITRUST e1 Certification affirms that commitment. Security isn’t just a technical requirement — it’s a responsibility we carry every day.”“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a strong fit for cyber-conscious organizations like C3HIE that are looking to establish foundational assurances and demonstrate ongoing due diligence in information security and privacy,” said Ryan Patrick, VP of Adoption at HITRUST. “We commend C3HIE for their commitment to cybersecurity and congratulate them on successfully achieving their HITRUST e1 Certification.About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region nonprofit collaborative connecting healthcare providers through secure health information exchange. It offers tailored solutions such as real-time alerts, predictive analytics, longitudinal patient records, and community resource collaboration. Learn more at www.C3HIE.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.