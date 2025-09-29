Keeta Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Saudi Arabia

Keeta’s First-year Milestones in Saudi

RIYADH, NOT APPLICABLE, SAUDI ARABIA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta is celebrating its first year in Saudi Arabia, a milestone made possible through the trust, connection, and journey it has shared with customers, merchants, and riders.

Since launching in Al Kharj in September 2024, Keeta has expanded to serve more than 20 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and the Eastern Province. Today, the company partners with over 48,000 local restaurants and supports a fleet of more than 49,000 riders, contributing to the Kingdom’s digital economy.

Since launch, riders have collectively traveled over 730 million kilometers across Saudi Arabia, connecting communities and enabling timely access to meals. On average, deliveries are completed in just 29 minutes, reflecting the platform’s focus on efficiency and reliability for customers.

As part of Keeta’s renewed commitment to Saudi Arabia, this September also marks the opening of Keeta’s new Riyadh office, its first regional headquarters. This step reinforces Keeta’s focus on local talents development, partnership with Saudi businesses and alignment with vision 2030. Today, Keeta employs more than 1,000 people across Saudi Arabia, further embedding itself within the local economy and workforce.

The Riyadh headquarters will serve as a hub for continuous innovation, talent development, and closer collaboration with partners, supporting Keeta’s mission to “help people eat better, live better.”

Ashley Wang, General Manager of Keeta Middle East, said: “This first anniversary marks an important milestone in Keeta’s journey in the Kingdom. It has been about building strong partnerships and becoming embedded within the Saudi community. We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us and look forward to investing further in talent, technology, and partnerships as we continue to serve and contribute to the Kingdom’s dynamic economy.”

As Keeta celebrates its one-year journey, the company is looking ahead to year two with plans ranging from expanding into more cities to strengthening its ecosystem of partners and driving innovation in line with Vision 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.