Spider Labs Rebrands as Marketing Security Platform, Strengthening Protection Against Ad Fraud and Digital Risks

With marketing risks expanding beyond ad fraud to fake leads, scalping, and data leaks, Spider Labs positions itself as a leader in Marketing Security.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spider Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoko Otsuki), provider of Spider AF, Japan’s No.1 ad fraud prevention tool in domestic adoption※, today announced a comprehensive rebrand to position itself as a Marketing Security Platform. This evolution reflects the company’s mission to protect the full scope of corporate marketing activities from increasingly complex fraud and digital risks.Alongside the rebrand, Spider Labs has updated its corporate message from “Building a safer and happier future with automation” to “Building a safer and happier future with AI.” The new message highlights Spider Labs’ transition toward leveraging AI to strengthen anomaly detection and predictive prevention, enabling businesses and society to pursue growth with confidence.“With the rise of AI, new types of fraud are emerging, and marketing risks are growing more complex every day,” said Satoko Otsuki, CEO of Spider Labs. “Spider Labs is evolving to move beyond reactive measures, providing proactive protection that anticipates threats. Our new message reflects our vision of creating an environment where businesses can take on the future with peace of mind.”※Based on June 2025 market research by the Japan Marketing Research Organization, AI Ad Fraud Tool categoryWhy Rebrand? The Expanding Landscape of Marketing RisksMarketing risks have grown significantly in both scale and scope. Beyond ad fraud, companies now face fake leads, resale fraud (scalping), website tampering and data leakage, and reputational damage. These invisible risks are increasingly difficult to detect with traditional methods.According to Spider AF’s 2025 Ad Fraud White Paper, global advertisers lost an estimated 37.7 billion USD to ad fraud in 2024, with industries such as finance (14.3%) and telecommunications (11.1%) experiencing some of the highest fraud rates. These losses underscore the urgent need for advanced, AI-supported defense strategies.Spider Labs has spent more than a decade building expertise in fraud prevention and automation. Now, by combining AI anomaly detection and predictive control, the company is evolving into a platform provider that secures the trustworthiness of marketing outcomes on a broader scale.New Corporate Message“Building a safer and happier future with AI” expresses Spider Labs’ vision to make AI the cornerstone of its protective capabilities. It replaces the former message centered on automation, reflecting a proactive, AI-led approach to Marketing Security.Website Relaunch: Making Security AccessibleAs part of the rebranding, Spider Labs has relaunched its corporate website ( https://spider-labs.com ) with key updates:– Product information reorganized by risk category to help users quickly find solutions– Expanded resources including research reports, industry insights, and customer success stories– Enhanced functionality to support global expansion in Europe and North AmericaProduct Suite: Protecting Marketing Outcomes, Trust, and ExperienceSpider Labs’ solutions are purpose-built to protect different aspects of marketing performance.- Spider AF PPC Protection – Detects and eliminates invalid clicks, preserving advertising budgets and measurement accuracy.- Spider AF Fake Lead Protection – Identifies and blocks fake leads in real time, improving conversion accuracy and sales efficiency.- Spider AF SiteScan – Detects website tampering, unauthorized data transmissions, and script-based threats, safeguarding user experience and brand trust.- Spider AF Anti-Scalping – Blocks bot-driven fraudulent orders, protecting the integrity of e-commerce platforms.These solutions are already trusted across industries ranging from finance and telecom to e-commerce, education, and real estate.Looking Ahead: Making Marketing Security the StandardSpider Labs’ long-term strategy focuses on four pillars:- Education and Awareness – Whitepapers, seminars, and research to raise understanding of marketing fraud.- Product Advancement – Stronger integrations across Spider AF products, BI/MA tools, and AI-driven detection improvements.- Global Expansion – Extending reach across multilingual markets with local partnerships.- Industry Collaboration – Partnering with agencies to improve transparency and strengthen the digital advertising ecosystem.Through these initiatives, Spider Labs aims to make the protection of marketing outcomes as natural and expected as financial auditing or data compliance — a new standard for the industry.About Spider LabsFounded in 2011, Spider Labs develops and operates Spider AF, Japan’s leading ad fraud prevention platform, and provides solutions for fake leads, resale fraud, and affiliate fraud. The company also offers consulting in data science and client-side website security.Company Name: Spider Labs Inc.Headquarters: 4F Minamiaoyama ST Building, 7-10-3 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, TokyoCEO: Satoko OtsukiEstablished: April 2011Website: https://spideraf.com/ Media ContactSpider Labs Inc. – PR Department (M. Tison)Email: pr@spideraf.comTel: +81-3-6419-7946

