Launch of English Language Training for ASEAN Accession (ELTAA): Supporting Timor-Leste’s Integration into ASEAN

Mon. 29 of September of 2025, 14:44h

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in partnership with the Civil Service Commission and the Australian Government (through its PROSIVU program), on 26 September 2025 launched the English Language Training for ASEAN Accession (ELTAA) Program to strengthen Timor-Leste’s preparations for full integration into ASEAN.

English is ASEAN’s official working language. As Timor-Leste moves closer to ASEAN membership, strengthening English language capability is critical to ensuring the country’s effective participation across ASEAN’s Political, Economic, and Social-Cultural Pillars.

This five-year program will support Timorese officials in developing the skills needed to represent Timor-Leste in ASEAN meetings, trade negotiations, and regional dialogues. By increasing English language proficiency, Timor-Leste will be better positioned to contribute to, and benefit from, ASEAN regional integration, economic opportunities, and collective development goals.

The Australian Ambassador to Timor-Leste, H.E. Ms. Caitlin Wilson has reinforced Australia’s strong and long-standing commitment to support for Timor-Leste ASEAN accession:

“Australia is proud to have been a longstanding supporter of Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN, including through practical initiatives and programs. The English Language Training for ASEAN Accession initiative also reflects Australia’s broader commitment to supporting human capital development in Timor-Leste. It is a great example of the importance we place on strengthening skills prioritised by the Government of Timor-Leste, that will have a lasting impact as the country integrates into ASEAN,” she said.

The President of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Mr. Agostinho Letêncio de Deus, also encouraged participants, to view their engagement as part of a broader national mission:

"I call on all selected participants to approach this program with dedication and enthusiasm. Your efforts will not only enhance your professional skills but also directly contribute to Timor-Leste’s successful integration into ASEAN. Together, we are preparing our country for a future of active regional engagement, cooperation, and growth," he said.

In her remarks, Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs, H.E. Ms. Milena Rangel, emphasized Timor-Leste’s appreciation of its close partnership with Australia, stating:

“On behalf of the Government of Timor-Leste, I extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Australia for its steadfast support and commitment. This initiative reflects Australia’s deep commitment to Timor-Leste’s ASEAN integration journey and to strengthening the capacity of our public service”.

With this partnership, English placement tests have already been conducted across 13 of the 16-line ministries and agencies with responsibilities related to ASEAN three pillars. In total, around 900 public servants have been assessed. The first ELTAA training courses will begin in late October, marking an important step forward in Timor-Leste’s ASEAN integration process. The program will continue to be refined and adapted to align with government of Timor-Leste ASEAN priorities and to ensure the readiness of the public servants to engage effectively in ASEAN mechanism and decision-making.



