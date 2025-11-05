The Era of “Full-Chain Solo Creation” Begins: iMini AI Launches E-commerce Feature Page to Empower Online Sellers

The e-commerce page of iMini 1 The e-commerce page of iMini 2 The e-commerce page of iMini 3 The e-commerce page of iMini 4

iMini AI redefines e-commerce content creation efficiency and sets a new benchmark for intelligent digital commerce.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global e-commerce enters its busiest season with Black Friday colliding, iMini AI has officially launched its E-commerce Feature Page — a one-stop creative platform built to help online sellers generate visual content faster, smarter, and at scale.With global e-commerce transaction volume surpassing $10 trillion and China’s online traffic cost rising 35% compared to five years ago, digital merchants face unprecedented production pressure. The new iMini AI E-commerce Suite directly addresses this challenge by integrating AI generation, intelligent editing, and dynamic video expansion into a single streamlined pipeline.With iMini AI, merchants can complete main product images in 3 minutes, and marketing videos in 5 minutes, reducing content production costs by up to 70% and gaining a crucial speed advantage during peak sales periods.Three Core Modules Redefining Content CreationThe new iMini AI E-commerce Page focuses on end-to-end visual production through three powerful components that enable “single-person full-chain creation.”1. Intelligent Image Generation SystemPowered by the Nano Banana model, iMini AI’s system supports one-click generation of lifelike product or model images. It automatically performs background cleanup, lighting enhancement,and skin texture optimization.Three built-in e-commerce templates — white-background main images, detail shots, and lifestyle scenes — help merchants quickly adapt product visuals for different marketing contexts.For example, when a merchant uploads a fashion reference image, iMini AI can match body shape and garment texture precisely, generating scene-consistent visuals that integrate seamlessly with branded layouts.2. Multi-Style Derivation EngineWith iMini AI, one photo session becomes endlessly reusable. The same model set can be instantly transformed into streetwear, business, or vacation looks. Merchants can also auto-generate lip close-ups, shoe detail shots, or apply global color edits across all linked materials with a single adjustment.In a lipstick campaign case, iMini AI accurately matches lip tone to product texture with a 98% color accuracy rate, improving brand consistency and saving up to 80% of editing time.3. Dynamic Video Creation PlatformBeyond static visuals, iMini AI supports full product animation generation. Integrated with Google VEO 3.1 and Tongyi Wan 2.2, the system can auto-fill frames between the first and last image to create cinematic, smooth 3D rotation or product reveal clips.Sellers can use built-in scripts such as “360° rotation” or “function showcase”, or simply type their own storyline — the AI will handle transitions, sound design, and effects automatically, producing ready-to-post promotional videos.Multi-Modal Intelligence: Setting a New Standard for AI E-commerceiMini AI is built around a multi-modal content production philosophy, combining leading large models like GPT-5 and Grok 4 into a unified “brain + limbs” intelligent architecture — going beyond traditional single-function AI tools.This architecture offers two major advantages for e-commerce creators:• Full-Chain Coverage: From image generation and copywriting to video editing, all workflows can be completed within a single creative canvas — no switching platforms.• Long-Task Execution: Through an Agent-based decomposition system, iMini AI can break down complex creative goals — such as “create a holiday campaign kit” — into sequential sub-tasks like main image → product page → video → platform adaptation, and automatically assign optimal models for each step.Redefining Efficiency in the Global E-commerce EraThe iMini AI E-commerce Page is now live across both web and mobile platforms, providing sellers worldwide with a new level of content creation autonomy.As the global market enters the age of efficiency-driven competition, iMini AI empowers merchants to shift from human-powered workflows to AI-driven production — accelerating digital transformation and setting a new benchmark for intelligent e-commerce creativity.About iMini AIiMini AI is a next-generation multi-modal creative platform integrating top global AI models for image, video, and text generation. With its one-stop intelligent production ecosystem, iMini AI aims to empower creators, brands, and businesses to scale visual storytelling effortlessly across industries.Website Entry: https://imini.com/

