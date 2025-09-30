The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $4.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%.

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market?

The market size for energy storage in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has seen considerable growth in recent years. The market, which is expected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $2.10 billion in 2025, is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as increased demand for military drones with long endurance, the growing use of commercial UAVs for delivery and surveillance purposes, the need for less weighty and more compact energy storage systems, increased government investments in defense drone initiatives, and the continuous advancements in lithium-ion battery technologies.

The market of energy storage for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is anticipated to undergo speedy growth in the coming years, projecting a valuation of $4.28 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The predicted growth during the forecast period could be linked to the increasing use of drones in defense operations, the surge in the uptake of UAVs for agricultural monitoring, the climbing demand for effective power solutions in surveillance drones, the intensified integration of renewable energy storage in unmanned systems, and the escalating usage of drones for logistics and delivery services. Key trends expected throughout the forecast period consist of progress in high-energy-density lithium-sulfur batteries, the invention of hybrid energy storage systems purposed for extended flight, innovation in swift-charging and wireless charging solutions, the advancement of AI-enabled battery management systems, and the research and development of lightweight and flexible solid-state batteries.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market?

The surge in drone usage in business applications is anticipated to boost the expansion of the energy storage for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) market. Unmanned aerial vehicles are being increasingly deployed across a range of industries, this is due to their enhanced efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness in comparison to conventional methods. The implementation of energy storage for UAVs in commercial applications augments flight durations, improves operational efficiency, and provides dependable performance for activities such as surveys, deliveries, and inspections. For example, per a survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a UK government body managing aviation activities for safety and regulatory adherence, drone users in the UK rose to 5% in 2023, a significant increase from 3% in 2021. Commercial deliveries leveraging drones are projected to grow by 30% over the next decade, in contrast to 13% over the previous five years. As a result, the escalating adoption of drones in commercial applications is fuelling the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market?

Major players in the Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• LG Energy Solution Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Teledyne Energy Systems Inc.

• GS Yuasa International Ltd.

• EnerSys

• Grepow Technology Co. Ltd.

• EaglePicher Technologies LLC.

• Highpower International Inc.

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ultralife Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Industry?

Leading firms in the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) energy storage market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of novel technologies, such as initiatives focused on security, to enhance the safety, reliability, and durability of batteries during crucial operations. Such security-based initiatives aim to boost battery security, safeguard data, and improve system dependability to avert system failures, glitches, or cyber-attacks in UAV activities. For instance, in May 2025, Lyten Inc., a leader in advanced materials based in the US, unveiled an initiative geared towards national security to cater to the burgeoning demand for drones that offer high endurance and long range within the defense sector. The initiative takes advantage of Lyten’s state-of-the-art UAV energy storage systems, which are fueled by its ultra-lightweight lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. The firm is dedicating production capabilities within its manufacturing hubs in California to satisfy the unique demands of the U.S. defense, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and satellite industries.

What Segments Are Covered In The Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market Report?

The energy storage for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Solid State Batteries, Ultracapacitors

2) By Product: Battery, Fuel Cell

3) By Capacity: 0-10 Kilowatt-Hour, 10-50 Kilowatt-Hour, 50-100 Kilowatt-Hour, 100- 200 Kilowatt-Hour, > 200 Kilowatt-Hour

4) By Distribution: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Sales, Direct Sales, Specialized Integrators, Online Retailers

5) By Aplication: Military And Defense, Commercial Logistics And Delivery, Agriculture And Forestry, Infrastructure Inspection And Monitoring, Entertainment And Media

Subsegment:

1) By Lithium-ion Batteries: Lithium Polymer (LiPo), Lithium-ion Cylindrical, Lithium-ion Prismatic, Lithium-ion Pouch

2) By Lead-Acid Batteries: Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Valve-Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA), Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), Flooded Lead Acid

3) By Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries: Cylindrical Nickel-Metal Hydride, Prismatic Nickel-Metal Hydride, Button Cell Nickel-Metal Hydride

4) By Solid State Batteries: Lithium Solid State, Sodium Solid State, Polymer Solid State

5) By Ultracapacitors: Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLC), Pseudocapacitors, Hybrid Capacitors

View the full energy storage for unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-storage-for-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uavs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Energy Storage For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the biggest market for energy storage in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) globally. It's anticipated that the quickest expansion in the coming period should occur in Asia-Pacific. The global market report for energy storage in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) in 2025 considers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

