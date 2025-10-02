Plant-Based Vitamin D Market to Reach USD $1.78 Billion by 2029 at 9.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Plant-Based Vitamin D Market In 2025?

In recent times, the plant-based vitamin D market has experienced rapid expansion. The market, which was valued at $1.12 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach $1.23 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This significant growth during the historic period can be credited to multiple factors such as heightened awareness about the benefits of vegan and vegetarian diets, an increase in cases of vitamin D deficiency, a rise in demand for natural and clean-label supplements, the growing acceptance of plant-based nutrition, and an escalating consumer inclination towards ethical, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly products.

In the upcoming years, the market size of plant-based vitamin D is predicted to experience robust growth. The market's value is projected to reach $1.78 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include the increasing interest in personalized nutrition, the widespread use in fortified food and beverages, growing investments in plant-based nutraceuticals, rising impact of health-aware millennials, and expanded access via online retail platforms. Key trends for the forecast period are improvements in plant-based extraction methods, invention in vegan supplement preparations, the inclusion of vitamin D in functional foods, the creation of algae-based vitamin D sources, and the implementation of eco-friendly and sustainable production techniques.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Plant-Based Vitamin D Market?

The escalating uptake of vegan lifestyle choices is predicted to fuel the expansion of the plant-based vitamin D market in the future. This diet choice, which excludes any animal-derived food and instead focuses solely on plant-derived products, has seen a surge in popularity due to an increased understanding of its health benefits. Consuming a vegan diet plays a crucial role in mitigating the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart diseases, obesity and type 2 diabetes. The plant-based variant of vitamin D caters to the nutritional needs of vegans, providing a plant-sourced alternative for this crucial nutrient that aids in maintaining robust bones and a robust immune system, whilst complying with their plant-based preference. For example, a report by Smart Protein UK, a dietetic food producer in the UK, and ProVeg International, a German non-profit organization, reveals that 38% of individuals had adopted flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan diets by 2023. This is an increase from 35% in 2021, with the flexitarian demographic being the main catalyst for this expansion. Thus, the rise in vegan diets is significantly propelling the growth of the plant-based vitamin D market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Plant-Based Vitamin D Industry?

Major players in the Plant-Based Vitamin D Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Royal DSM NV

• Divi’s Laboratories Limited

• Now Foods

• Swanson Health Products Inc.

• Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Company Limited

• Nordic Naturals Inc.

• Vitabiotics Limited

• Fermenta Biotech Limited

• Pure Encapsulations LLC

• MaryRuth Organics LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Plant-Based Vitamin D Sector?

Leading firms in the plant-based vitamin D market are prioritizing the development of novel products like pharmacopeial-grade vegan vitamins. These are designed to ensure valid potency and purity which is crucial for correct dosage and successful health outcomes. This variety of vegan vitamin is derived from plants, adhering to recognized standards of quality and purity, making it perfect for vegans and meeting regulatory standards. For example, Fermenta Biotech Limited, a manufacturer of Vitamin D3 based in India, launched VITADEE Green in March 2025. This fully plant-based Vitamin D3 product is intended for food and nutraceutical uses. The product is obtainable in a powder form (100,000 IU/g) and oil format (1,000,000 IU/g), suitable for fortifying products like supplements, margarine, and plant-based milks. VITADEE Green serves the growing need for sustainable and ethical vitamin D3 replacements. This unveiling underlines Fermenta's dedication to plant-based nutrition and transparent-label innovation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Plant-Based Vitamin D Market Report?

The plant-based vitamin d market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Capsule, Tablet, Other Forms

3) By Source: Mushroom, Lichen, Algae, Yeast, Other Sources

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Dietary Supplements, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin D2: Ergocalciferol Extract, Fortified Plant-Based Foods, Fermented Yeast-Based Vitamin D2, Mushroom-Derived Vitamin D2, Synthetic Plant-Sourced Vitamin D2

2) By Vitamin D3: Lichen-Derived Vitamin D3, Algae-Based Vitamin D3, Fortified Plant-Based Beverages, Fermented Plant-Based Sources, Bio-Fortified Crops

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Plant-Based Vitamin D Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Plant-Based Vitamin D, North America dominated as the leading region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The detailed report encompasses all the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

