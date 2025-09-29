OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen Crowned Best Pakistani Restaurant in Morton Grove, Celebrates With Signature Memoni Dish 'Khausay'
Woman-owned Pakistani eatery, a local favorite for decades, earns top honors from MEC School, Morton Grove. Memoni delicacy Khausay, now featured in spotlight
At the heart of OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen’s menu is Khausay, a vibrant, richly flavored Memoni noodle curry cherished in Memon households for generations. Blending aromatic coconut-gram (besan) yogurt curry with tender chicken and an array of tantalizing condiments, Khausay delivers spicy, tangy, creamy, and crispy textures in every spoonful—a dish that embodies the authenticity, creativity, and warmth that define the restaurant. While deeply rooted in Pakistani and Burmese culinary traditions, Khausay has been delightedly embraced by OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen’s loyal patrons as a must-order signature.
A Taste of Tradition: The Story of Khausay
Khausay, also referred to as Memoni Khausa or Khausa, traces its origins to the Burmese Khao Suey, adapted by Memon traders migrating from Burma. Over time, this dish evolved into a Pakistani staple—celebrated for its bold coconut-yogurt curry, gram flour (besan) base, and richly spiced chicken stew, layered beautifully over noodles and garnished with fried onions, crispy elements, and fresh herbs.(pakistantraveldaily.com, RestaurantJump, pakchefs.space, Gulf News)
Food bloggers and recipe platforms describe it as "spicy, tangy and crispy all in one dish"(desibypardesi.com). Its unique flavor profile and soul-warming appeal make it a household favorite among the Memoni community and beyond.
At OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen, Chef Nafisa has been perfecting this dish for decades—balancing flavors with precision and presentation with passion—to bring diners a taste of Memoni heritage, right in the heart of Morton Grove.
Accolades & Community Love
Best Pakistani Restaurant in Morton Grove — Awarded by the MEC School of Morton Grove and local critics, recognizing the restaurant’s outstanding quality, family-friendly atmosphere, and cultural significance.
Rock Star Caterer — Ezcater’s recent recognition for exceptional catering service, reflecting OMG Nafisa’s capacity to deliver quality and flavor for events small and large.
A Household Name — Revered across Morton Grove, the northern suburbs, and northwestern suburbs, OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen has become the go‑to destination for Pakistani families seeking comfort, culture, and togetherness over shared meals.
Glowing Reviews from Google Users
OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen boasts a strong 4.5-star rating on Google, with over 600 reviews. Highlights include:
Symphanie Slayz (1 month ago):
“Great food, great service! Love their butter chicken and garlic naan. The staff are always very welcoming, their food is always served hot and fresh. Overall, this restaurant is a 10 out of 10.” (chaiandchurros.com, Restaurant Guru)
Faryal Ahmed (3 months ago):
“OMG Nafisa's Kitchen is the best kept secret and amazing with a capital ‘A’! We ordered Aloo Keema, Haleem and Bhindi with Paratha and Falsa Juice! … The food is authentic, delicious and so fresh like having a home cooked meal and the atmosphere is so warm and the art work is fantastic! This is our go to place now … Great service as well.” (Restaurant Guru)
These sentiments echo the very spirit of OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen—a place where authenticity, warmth, and exceptional dining converge.
A Dining Canvas: Atmosphere & Ambience
Stepping into OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen transports diners to a warm, culturally evocative space, where flavor and decor meet. Walls adorned with Pakistani wall art, historical motifs, and artifacts create an immersive backdrop for meals that are as visually rich as they are flavorful.(omgnafisaskitchen.com)
This environment, coupled with casual comfort and inclusive accessibility (wheelchair‑accessible entrance, restroom, and seating)(Zmenu), makes the restaurant beloved by families, friends, and community gatherings alike.
Catering Excellence and Recognition
Adding to its accolades, Ezcater recently dubbed OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen a “Rock Star Caterer,” recognizing the restaurant's meticulous service, quality, and consistency in delivering exceptional catered fare.(pakistantraveldaily.com)
Whether hosting a family Iftar, a graduation celebration, or a corporate luncheon, the restaurant’s catering—often featuring Khausay alongside classics like biryani, nihari, and kebabs—continues to receive praise for taste and reliability.
What Patrons Can Expect
Signature Dish Highlight: Khausay
A must-try: layers of mildly spiced coconut-gram (besan) yogurt curry, slowly simmered chicken curry, spaghetti-style noodles, topped with fried onions, chips or papri, herbs, lime, and chaat masala. A taste that’s layered, comforting, and unforgettable.(chaiandchurros.com, desibypardesi.com)
Menu Highlights:
From Butter Chicken, Aloo Keema, and Beef Bihari Kabab to Halwa Puri, Goat Paya, Chicken 65, and Mango Lassi—every dish shines with authenticity and refined spices.(Restaurantji)
Special Offerings:
Zabiha Halal lunch specials starting at just $8.99, including vegetarian, chicken, and business lunch tiers.(pakistantraveldaily.com)
Fun Taco Tuesdays and Nihari Wednesdays with unlimited options—innovative fusions that delight regulars and newcomers alike.(pakistantraveldaily.com)
Ramadan buffets, Eid catering, and seasonal festivities—crafted with generosity and community spirit.(ChicagoMeal, pakistantraveldaily.com)
Quote from Chef Nafisa
“Food is love, culture, and comfort—all on a plate. Khausay reflects my journey from Karachi to Morton Grove, tying tradition with innovation. When families choose OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen, they’re welcoming my kitchen into their homes—that’s a privilege I cherish every day.” — Chef Nafisa Mohammad, Owner and Head Chef
Market Position & Community Impact
As a woman-owned, Zabiha Halal Pakistani‑Indian restaurant, OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen has not only thrived but shaped the region's cultural and culinary landscape. Celebrated by MEC School and critics, embraced by Ezcater, and adored by families and critics alike, the restaurant continues building a bridge between authentic Pakistani flavor and inclusive, family-oriented dining.
About OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen
Established in 1997 following Chef Nafisa’s migration from Karachi, OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen has grown from a small dream to a celebrated Morton Grove institution. For over two decades, the restaurant has served authentic Pakistani cuisine with heart, offering dine‑in, takeout, delivery, and catering services. Known for bold flavors, cultural flair, and signature dishes like Khausay, it remains “the family restaurant” for Pakistani and multicultural families across Chicago’s northern suburbs.(omgnafisaskitchen.com)
Contact:
OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen
6027 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Phone: (224) 534‑7525
Website: omgnafisaskitchen.com(pakistantraveldaily.com, RestaurantJump, omgnafisaskitchen.com)
Hours: Mon–Thu, Sun: 11 AM–10 PM; Fri–Sat: 11 AM–11 PM(omgnafisaskitchen.com, Restaurant Guru)
Boilerplate
OMG Nafisa's Kitchen is a proud woman-owned, Zabiha Halal Pakistani-Indian restaurant located in Morton Grove, IL. Since 1997, Chef Nafisa Mohammad has welcomed diners with authentic recipes, cultural ambiance, and heartfelt service. From signature Memoni Khausay to beloved classics and innovative fusion specials, OMG Nafisa’s Kitchen invites guests to experience the warmth, spice, and soul of Pakistani home cooking—right in the heart of the suburbs.
