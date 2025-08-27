Dosbros Evanston Mexican Grill Recognized as 'Rockstar Caterer,' Earns High Community Ratings
Dosbros Evanston Mexican Grill offers affordable $13.99 deals and catering services for students, hospital staff, and local families, a great value for money.
The high ratings reflect the restaurant’s commitment to providing fresh ingredients, generous portion sizes, and excellent customer service. Dosbros Evanston has become a popular choice for catering to a diverse range of local institutions and events, including Northwestern University, Loyola University, Northshore Hospitals, and luxury senior living communities such as The Merion and The Mather.
Service to the Evanston Community
Dosbros Evanston has extended its services to various community sectors. In addition to serving the general public, the restaurant provides catering for healthcare professionals at Northshore Hospitals across Evanston, Skokie, and Wilmette. The restaurant is also a regular provider of meals for events at Northwestern and Loyola Universities, including student and faculty gatherings. Additionally, Dosbros Evanston caters to residents of senior living communities, including The Merion and The Mather.
The restaurant's menu is based on fresh, quality ingredients and is known for its substantial portion sizes. The staff is noted for its friendly and accommodating service, which contributes to a positive customer experience. The restaurant is also recognized for its accessible location with available parking in downtown Evanston.
Special Offers and Community Focus
To provide value to its local patrons, Dosbros Evanston offers daily lunch and dinner specials. The Lunch Deal, available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Dinner Deal, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., feature a chicken or vegetable bowl, a 16 oz fountain drink, and a side of chips for $13.99.
Additionally, Dosbros Evanston offers a 10% discount to all Northwestern University students, faculty, and staff who present a valid student ID or Wildcard ID.
Insights from Community Members
Mark Johnson, Northwestern University Student: "The catering from Dosbros was timely and the food was fresh and plentiful. The 4.9-star rating is well-deserved."
Dr. Sarah Chen, Northshore Hospital: "Their lunch options are a convenient and affordable choice. The staff is consistently friendly, which is appreciated during a busy workday."
Eleanor Vance, Evanston Resident: "Dosbros Evanston is a go-to for my family. The food is always fresh, and the portion sizes offer great value, especially for a downtown location. We appreciate the friendly service."
Professor David Lee, Northwestern University: "The 10% discount for university faculty and students shows their commitment to the community. Their catering services are reliable for various events, from university functions to student gatherings."
Martha Peterson, Resident at The Merion: "Dosbros has provided catering for many of our events. The food is high-quality, and there is always plenty for everyone. The staff is courteous and reliable."
About Dosbros Evanston Mexican Grill
Dosbros Evanston Mexican Grill is an independently operated restaurant that focuses on providing quality food and excellent customer service. The restaurant’s philosophy is based on building community relationships by offering fresh food, generous portions, and fair pricing. This approach has contributed to its strong reputation and high customer satisfaction ratings, particularly within its catering division. The restaurant is committed to being an integral and reliable part of the local Evanston dining scene.
