South Australian Training Awards winners announced

Release date: 27/09/25

A trailblazing mechanical fitter, who is breaking barriers in a male-dominated trade, and a young telecommunications rigger who swapped beauty therapy for climbing towers are just some of the winners recognised at tonight’s 2025 South Australian Training Awards.

Presented by the South Australian Skills Commission, the Awards celebrate excellence in vocational education and training (VET) across the state. This year’s program attracted a record number of nominations across 14 categories, highlighting the depth of talent and commitment within the sector.

The Awards are South Australia’s pinnacle recognition for vocational training, with winners in eligible categories set to represent the state at the 2025 Australian Training Awards in Darwin in December.

Topping the list of individual honours, Bethany Jones has been named South Australia’s 2025 Apprentice of the Year. Bethany discovered a passion for mechanics early in life. Completing a Certificate III in Engineering – Mechanical Trade with Adelaide Training and Employment Centre (ATEC) and Engie Australia, she excelled in her field as a woman in a male-dominated trade. A strong advocate for apprentices and mental health, Bethany’s resilience and leadership made her a standout choice for 2025 Apprentice of the Year.

The Hon Andrew Giles MP, Federal Minister for Skills and Training, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Adrienne Nieuwenhuis for her outstanding contribution to Australia’s tertiary education sector. Dedicated to strengthening quality and equity across VET and higher education, Adrienne has held key national leadership roles, including Acting Chief Commissioner of the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency and member of the South Australian Skills Commission.

This year also marked the introduction of the inaugural Adult Community Education Provider of the Year award, presented by Her Excellency the Honourable Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, to Community Access and Services SA for its innovative, culturally responsive adult education programs that break down barriers and create pathways to inclusion.

For information about all the award winners and finalists, visit www.trainingawards.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Over the next five years, nine out of ten jobs will require post-secondary education, with half of those jobs requiring vocational training.

A high-performing skills sector is critical to providing a skilled workforce in support of the major, multi-generational projects on the horizon in South Australia.

That’s why we have invested significantly into non-government training providers, alongside TAFE SA, to ensure we have the skilled people ready to meet the demands of industry.

The South Australian Training Awards continue to provide an important opportunity to recognise the achievements of apprentices, trainees, students, training organisations, and employers – and I’m excited to see how each of them will continue to advance the sector.

Attributable to Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

Congratulations to all the exceptional winners who have been recognised in this year’s South Australian Training Awards.

These winners exemplify the quality of our VET system and its positive impact on individuals and employers across our state. They are shining examples of why South Australia is the centre of VET excellence.

The diversity of this year’s winners is a testament to the accessibility of VET and its role in empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a wide range of industries.

Importantly, this year’s organisational winners showcase how training providers, employers, schools, and industry collaborations are driving innovation and opportunity at scale — creating inclusive programs, strengthening regional workforces, and building the skilled talent pipelines that will underpin South Australia’s future.

Their success highlights the adaptability, innovation, and resilience of South Australia's VET sector, which continues to respond to the evolving needs of the workforce.

2025 Individual Award winners

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year – Callan McKenzie

Apprentice of the Year – Bethany Jones

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year – Mikayla Dawson-Sincock

Trainee of the Year – Lili O'Connor

Vocational Student of the Year – Stephanie Griffiths

VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year – Anthony Julianto

Lifetime Achievement Award – Adrienne Nieuwenhuis

2025 Organisational Award winners