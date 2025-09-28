Protecting students with a lower speed limit

Release date: 28/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is better protecting school students and their families by reducing the speed limit on busy main roads near schools.

The rollout of 40km/h time-based speed limits on arterial roads near schools will begin in the coming months with new signage to be installed at schools across Adelaide to improve safety for students travelling to and from school.

The first 40km/h signage will be installed at Marryatville High School, Goodwood Primary and St Thomas School in early November.

These locations will be fitted with both standard and electronic speed limit signs to alert motorists of the changed speed limit, along with updated safety cameras.

The reduced speed limit will apply on school days from 8am to 9.30am for morning drop-off and from 2pm to 4pm for afternoon pick-up.

The speed limit won’t apply on weekends, public holidays or during school holidays, and the new 40km/h zones won’t replace the existing 25km/h school zones on local roads.

This initiative aims to prevent serious incidents, such as the crash at Kensington Road near Marryatville High School in March 2023, which left two students seriously injured.

A review of school crossings was undertaken following that incident, and it identified an opportunity to improve safety near schools by reducing speeds during peak crossing times.

Around 150 schools across the state will have the new speed limit implemented with all locations to have 40km/h signage by the end of 2026.

The next schools to receive the new speed limit were chosen based on an assessment that considers the schools’ proximity to busy roads including factors such as traffic speed, volumes and crash history.

These locations will be rolled out with standard signage throughout November and December, and more school sites will have 40km/h time-based speed limits installed in the new year.

Students now crossing the road to school will be better protected as a lower speed limit gives drivers more reaction time to slow down and significantly reduces the chances of a severe injury or fatality if a vehicle hits a pedestrian.

As the rollout of 40km/h signage progresses, new safety cameras will be installed at some locations where there wasn’t a camera previously, and existing cameras will be upgraded or replaced to enforce the new speed limit.

This initiative is part funded by the $168 million National Road Safety Program in partnership with Australian Government (50:50) and the $2.36 million budgeted for road safety as part of the 2024-25 State Budget.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The safety of our students is our top priority.

The incident near Marryatville High School was horrific and should have never happened. That’s why our government is acting, implementing a speed limit that will create a safer environment for our school students and their families.

By reducing vehicle speeds during peak school-drop and pick-up times, we are giving drivers more time to react and reducing the risk of serious injuries or fatalities.

Safety is a shared responsibility, and this is an opportunity for the whole community to come together and help make our roads safer for students, families, and the wider community.

Attributable to Superintendent Shane Johnson, SA Police Officer in Charge of Traffic Services Branch

South Australia Police will support changes to speed limits in school zones by continuing to monitor driving in these areas and enforcing traffic laws.

Drivers should always be aware of an increased presence of vulnerable road users, including cyclists and pedestrians in school zones.

Speeding can result in serious consequences for drivers including fines, a loss of demerit points or licence, or most significantly, can result in serious injury or loss of life.

Attributable to RAA Senior Manager Road Safety Charles Mountain

This is an important change that will help to protect our most vulnerable road users – our children.

Many of these locations are subject to high levels of traffic and even red-light running, so the new 40km/h time-based speed limit should improve safety during peak periods.

RAA encourages drivers to take extra care on roads near schools where there are lots of young pedestrians and cyclists heading to and from class each day.

Schools to receive new speed limit