Food Manufacturing Software Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Food Manufacturing Software Market Worth?

In recent times, the food manufacturing software market has witnessed a significant escalation. It is expected to increase from $5.35 billion in 2024 to $5.82 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The expansion during the historical period is credited to numerous factors such as augmenting conformity mandates, escalating demand for tracking the supply chain, increasing concentration on quality regulation, growing implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) structures, and a heightened necessity for precise inventory management.

A significant surge is anticipated in the food manufacturing software market size in the forthcoming years, projected to reach $8.10 billion in 2029, with an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The progression over the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing requirement for operational efficiency, emergence of digital transformations in manufacturing, escalated usage of cloud solutions, a growing emphasis on customised nutrition, and escalating complexities in the supply chain. Notable trends during the predicted period involve progressions in artificial intelligence-enabled quality control, innovations in predictive maintenance software, advances in Internet of Things (IoT) facilitated production monitoring, technological progress for traceability and batch tracking, and the development of integrated mobile software solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Food Manufacturing Software Market?

The escalation of concerns about food safety are anticipated to drive the expansion of the food manufacturing software market. Issues related to food safety encompass the potential risks and problems associated with food processing, handling, and storage, which could result in contamination, illnesses linked to foodborne bacteria, or breach of health regulations. These escalating concerns around food safety are triggered by food product contamination due to harmful pathogens, chemical substances, or incorrect handling across the supply chain. Food manufacturing software assists in resolving these safety concerns by allowing real-time surveillance, guaranteeing conformity with regulations, and simplifying quality control procedures throughout the production line. For example, the European Food Safety Authority, an Italian government agency, reported in May 2024, that in 2022, the European Union experienced 5,763 foodborne outbreaks, 48,605 cases of illnesses, 2,783 hospital admissions, and 64 deaths. This represented an increase of 43.9% in outbreaks, 49.4% in illness cases, and 106.5% in deaths when compared to 2021. Thus, the escalating concerns about food safety are propelling the growth of the food manufacturing software market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Food Manufacturing Software Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Food Manufacturing Software Industry?

Big players in the food manufacturing software market are concentrating their efforts on creating new solutions like cloud-based SaaS platforms. This is aimed at simplifying tasks, complying with regulations and boosting efficiency. Cloud-based SaaS platforms are internet-hosted applications that can be accessed remotely without needing to install or maintain software onsite. For example, in October 2022, Hygiena LLC, a biotechnology firm from the US, unveiled the SureTrend Cloud Food Safety Software. This cloud-based SaaS platform is designed to enhance food safety and quality management. It brings together environmental monitoring and testing data from numerous sites, offering real-time visibility, automatic notifications and better compliance tracking. The platform features adjustable dashboards, scalable packages (Starter, Power, and Premium) and smooth data integration. This helps with audit readiness, performance benchmarking and proactive risk management. It's objective is to simplify the measurement of quality and make data-driven decisions. This software reflects the innovation in digital food safety management and modern aspiration control system technology.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Food Manufacturing Software Market Share?

The food manufacturing software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based, On Premise, Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Inventory Management, Production Planning, Quality Control, Compliance Management, Other Applications

5) By End User: Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy Products, Beverages, Baked Goods, Packaged Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Design And Simulation Tools, Process Control Software, Data Analysis And Monitoring Platforms, Automation And Integration Solutions

2) By Services: Installation And Commissioning, Maintenance And Support, Training And Consulting, Upgrades And Retrofitting

What Are The Regional Trends In The Food Manufacturing Software Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Food Manufacturing Software, North America is identified as the leading region of the previous year. The projection suggests that the fastest pace of growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

