Malaysia–Canada Trade Engagement and Cooperation Meeting Strengthened Partnership in Technology, Trade and Diplomacy

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Exchange Ceremony between UnBound Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) and Illumia Labs Pte Ltd (Canada)

UnBound® and Canada’s High Commission unite at SCEKL 2025 to drive bilateral tech, trade, and smart city innovation.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnBound , in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada in Malaysia , successfully hosted the Malaysia–Canada Trade Engagement and Cooperation Meeting at the Imperial Lexis, Kuala Lumpur. Held concurrently with the Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur (SCEKL) 2025 , hosted by the Ministry of Digital and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the meeting marked an important milestone in advancing bilateral economic diplomacy and strengthening cooperation between Malaysia and Canada.The engagement created a unique platform for both countries to expand trade ties and co-develop technology partnerships. Discussions covered strategic areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), GovTech, Shariah-compliant ICT systems, and digital infrastructure investment, aligning with both nations’ shared vision to future-proof their economies and expand their regional influence across ASEAN and North America.Mr. Ryan Kang, Director of UnBound Malaysia & Australia, commented: "This engagement demonstrated how Malaysia and Canada can work together to transform challenges into opportunities. By bringing government, industry, and academia to the same table, we are laying the foundations for partnerships that will generate long-term impact, not just for our two nations, but for the wider ASEAN region."A key milestone of the day was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Exchange Ceremony between UnBound Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) and Illumia Labs Pte Ltd (Canada). The MoU established a new framework for collaboration in Agentic AI for government and city technologies, with the aim of building citizen-focused, globally scalable solutions. The MoU exchange was witnessed by Ms. Naneecharam Muniandy, Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada in Malaysia, whose presence highlighted Canada’s strong support for building enduring bilateral relations with Malaysia and fostering collaboration that extends across the ASEAN region.On the significance of the MoU, Ms. Natalie Loi, Head of Technology at UnBound, stated: "This partnership moves us beyond dialogue into action. By joining forces with Illumia Labs, we are creating an avenue for co-innovation that will accelerate AI adoption in governance and smart city management. It is a testament to the fact that Malaysia and Canada are stronger when we innovate together."The meeting brought together prominent Malaysian and Canadian organisations, including MDEC, China Mobile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CanCham), and the Aisling Group. From Canada, the delegation featured over ten innovative companies, such as Illumia Labs, Intrinsic SEA, MioVision, OpenText, Proto, Reliable Controls Corporation, Sarafin AI, Solace, SOTI, and Userful Corporation. Their active participation reinforced the diplomatic and commercial importance of cross-sector partnerships, highlighting how bilateral cooperation can accelerate innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

