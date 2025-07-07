UnBound Launches Accessible, Inclusive Gamified Education Platform, empowering 300,000 youths Across Malaysia and ASEAN

Smart Investment and Financial Literacy Education (UnBound®, advanced by InvestSmart, a Securities Commission Malaysia Initiative E-Islamic Financial Literacy Education with FWD Takaful & UnBound E-education Supported by MDEC & Ministry of Digital, Malaysia

Transforming education through AR gamification, UnBound empowers 300K+ students with free, inclusive, nation-building learning across ASEAN.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnBound, a Malaysian education technology company, today announced that its gamified learning management system (LMS), powered by Augmented Reality (AR), has reached over 300,000 youths across Malaysia and the ASEAN region. Since its inception in 2017, UnBound has expanded from a university pilot into a regional education platform, now adopted by over 100 institutions, including leading national universities and vocational training centers.The platform is designed to improve access to education by transforming traditionally complex subjects into interactive, mission-based learning experiences. Delivered through a mobile-first interface, UnBound’s gamified modules allow youths to navigate real-world scenarios and progressive challenges that reinforce both academic concepts and practical life skills. This approach is especially effective for digital-native learners, enabling consistent engagement across varied learning environments—including hybrid and remote learning models that define the new normal of studying.Key focus areas include financial literacy, covering essential topics such as budgeting, debt management, savings, and investment fundamentals; and digital literacy, equipping youths with the skills to critically evaluate online content, manage personal data, and participate safely in digital ecosystems. The platform also features dedicated content on scam awareness, helping youths recognize fraudulent schemes and make informed, confident financial decisions—an increasingly urgent need in today's digital economy.In addition, UnBound supports entrepreneurship education, introducing learners to business planning, innovation, and critical thinking, alongside sustainability education, which explores environmental challenges and solutions in contextually relevant ways. Each module is aligned with national learning outcomes and developed in collaboration with educators, ministries, and industry partners. Enhanced by immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), the platform offers experiential learning that bridges theory and application—making high-impact education more accessible, engaging, and adaptable for youths across both urban and underserved communitiesFrom 2018 to 2024, UnBound scaled its presence nationwide with support from organizations including FWD Takaful, Celcom, UiTM, and Sunway Education Group. Collaboration with Malaysia’s Ministry of Education, Securities Commission Malaysia , Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC ) enabled the integration of civic education and nation-building modules, all offered free of charge to youths.In 2023/2024, with backing from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation ( MATRADE ) and MDEC, UnBound expanded regionally into Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally into Brazil, Hong Kong, France, Finland, Australia and the United Kingdom. The initiative contributes to Malaysia’s strategic push to export digital education solutions through scalable, locally relevant platforms.In 2025, UnBound collaborated with InvestSmart, an initiative by the Securities Commission Malaysia—to introduce a gamified financial literacy programme. The initiative reached over 27,000 youths and recorded the following outcomes:- 79.4% of participants reported improved understanding of budgeting, scams, and investment tools- 77% expressed interest in engaging with additional gamified learning content- Over 70% reported increased confidence in making informed financial decisions“Our goal is to ensure youths across the region are equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to thrive in a digital environment,” said Ryan Kang, Director of UnBound. “By leveraging immersive technologies and integrating content aligned with national education objectives, we are creating a more engaging and accessible learning experience for youths of diverse backgrounds, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic barriers.”“We aim to continue building a platform that supports equitable access to education across ASEAN,” added Natalie Loi, Head of Technology at UnBound. “Our system is designed to evolve with the changing needs of learners, educators, and industries—whether through new modules on financial literacy, sustainability, or digital innovation. The next phase of our mission is to expand our impact to 600,000 youths by 2027, with a focus on rural and underserved communities across the region.”UnBound’s continued expansion is supported by collaboration with government agencies, trade bodies, and educational institutions. These partnerships play a critical role in scaling the platform’s reach, localizing content, and aligning it with policy objectives across various jurisdictions. As a result, UnBound is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the development of regional education infrastructure, while serving as a scalable and adaptable model for immersive, inclusive digital learning in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.