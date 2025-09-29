Advisory: Auditor Faber to Address East Cleveland Finances

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber will give an update on the City of East Cleveland and its ongoing fiscal emergency status:

When: Monday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Frank J. Lausche State Office Building, Second Floor Auditorium, 615 W. Superior Ave., Cleveland.

RSVP: Please RSVP, via email, at press@ohioauditor.gov

###

