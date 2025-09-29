Advisory: Auditor Faber to Address East Cleveland Finances
COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber will give an update on the City of East Cleveland and its ongoing fiscal emergency status:
When: Monday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.
Where: Frank J. Lausche State Office Building, Second Floor Auditorium, 615 W. Superior Ave., Cleveland.
RSVP: Please RSVP, via email, at press@ohioauditor.gov
###
The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.