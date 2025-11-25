Finding for Recovery of $2,521.35 Issued Against Former Tremont City Fiscal Officer over Late Fees and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $2,521.35 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Tremont City in Clark County after she failed to pay taxes, withholdings, and credit card bills on time, resulting in late fees and penalties.

Megan Mulkey and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined Mulkey withheld federal, state, and school district taxes and pension contributions but failed to remit those amounts in a timely manner, resulting in late fees and interest.

She also was late in making payments on the village credit card, resulting in additional late fees, penalties and interest.

Auditors noted, “These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

