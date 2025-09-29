From Recruiting to Retention: Business Consultant Lee Walker Brings Proven People Strategy to MyCore Collective Stage

Lee Walker, founder and CEO of Daily Driver Consulting

Founder of Daily Driver Consulting unveils six-pillar framework designed to transform the employee life cycle

The MyCore Collective pushes you to dig deeper - it’s not just about content, but about connecting with who you are at your core. They have a great message and I’m honored to be part of it.” — Lee Walker

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Walker, founder and CEO of Daily Driver Consulting , will be a featured speaker at the MyCore Collective , a business growth community event taking place in Eugene Sept. 30–Oct. 1. Walker will introduce his People Advisory Framework, a step-by-step guide that helps organizations attract, develop and retain top talent with measurable impact.“A lot of speakers will be talking about the why behind culture,” said Walker, a top consultant and regular attendee and supporter of MyCore events. “What I’ll be sharing are the nuts and bolts - laying out a framework of specific, actionable things any leader can do to strengthen their people operations. At the very least, I hope people walk away feeling that being a great employer should be part of their identity.”Walker’s framework maps the employee life cycle into six actionable pillars: recruiting, onboarding, training, performance, retention practices and legal. Drawing from his experience helping an accounting firm triple its client base and grow its team from 10 to 50 employees in just three years, Walker equips leaders with practical systems to turn human resources into a strategic advantage rather than a compliance exercise.The framework includes tools such as structured interviews to compare candidates fairly, clear onboarding communication to set new hires up for success, and career progression plans that allow employees to advance either into leadership or technical expertise.Walker said the event offers a unique environment for deeper leadership growth.“The MyCore Collective pushes you to dig deeper - it’s not just about content, but about connecting with who you are at your core. They have a great message to give out, and I’m honored to be part of it.”Founded by Nathan Bourne, MyCore serves entrepreneurs across all 50 states and Canada with a mission to be the world’s most people-centric company. The MyCore Collective brings together business leaders to scale smarter through strategic planning, leadership development and community connection.About Lee WalkerLee Walker is the founder of Daily Driver Consulting, where he helps CEOs accelerate profits and simplify operations. A Certified Focused Consultant and SHRM-CP, Walker has guided more than 300 entrepreneurs nationwide across industries ranging from accounting and law to wellness and boutique hospitality. His branded programs, including Jaguar Coaching and Clear Road Accounting Consulting, provide leaders with proven frameworks for sustainable growth. Learn more at dailydriverconsulting.biz About MyCore CollectiveThe MyCore Collective is a business growth community for entrepreneurs and professionals designed to help them scale smarter. Through in-person events, exclusive content, leadership training and a supportive network, MyCore fosters lasting growth in small and medium-sized businesses. More at mycore.ai/collective.

