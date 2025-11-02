Mom Shares 'Camper Stew 'and Kitchen Creativity: Free Resources to Help Families Turn Uncertainty Into Confidence

Mindi Nonnemaker, founder of Golden Ledger Consulting and author of SNAP Back SNAP Back Free Food Bank Cookbook and Power of the Pantry Change Golden Ledger Consulting logo

Mindi Nonnemaker releases cookbook and guide featuring strategies from her own kitchen: 'Creativity turns limitations into adventures'

When you learn to work with what you have, you discover that limitations can actually spark some of your best meals. That's what these resources are about - turning uncertainty into confidence.” — Mindi Nonnemaker

STRASBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of families facing questions about their food assistance this month, Mindi Nonnemaker, founder of Golden Ledger Consulting , is releasing free resources to help families feed themselves with confidence: a practical cookbook and companion guide featuring the creative strategies she used in her own kitchen as a single mom."Creativity in the kitchen is a superpower," said Nonnemaker. "When you learn to work with what you have, you discover that limitations can actually spark some of your best meals. That's what these resources are about - turning uncertainty into confidence."Nonnemaker created two free resources:• A 10-recipe Food Bank Cookbook with step-by-step instructions using common food bank items SNAP Back: When SNAP Ends, Resourcefulness Begins – a guide with practical strategies and tools for managing food on any budgetThe cookbook's star is 'Camper Stew,' a meal Nonnemaker created by saving vegetable scraps, leftover rice or pasta, and odds and ends in a freezer container. When full, she'd add Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, whatever protein she had, and spices, then top it with cheese and sour cream."My son loved it; we still make it today," she said. "It's different every time, which makes it kind of an adventure. That spirit of 'let's see what we can create' became part of how we approached cooking, and our family life as a whole."The resources also address the stress that comes with financial uncertainty."When you're worried about food and essential resources, your nervous system reacts strongly," Nonnemaker explained. "The guide includes strategies for calming that response, because clear thinking helps you feel better and make better decisions."The SNAP Back guide includes:• Understanding stress responses and how to manage them.• The Pantry Inventory method that reveals hidden meal possibilities.• Which foods provide lasting energy on limited budgets.• Free AI tool prompts for meal planning.• Emergency resource searches for immediate help."There were nights when dinner was boxed mac and cheese," Nonnemaker recalled. "My son would look at his plate and announce: 'Mom, tonight we're having TWO things, macaroni AND cheese.' His sense of humor made everything more fun."And those moments? Those are what last."My son is grown now," Nonnemaker shared. "We still talk about the Mother's Day when he planned breakfast: popcorn and Cheetos on our apartment balcony, and Pokémon cards. We remember 'Camper Stew.' We remember finding the humor in 'TWO things.' Those memories are special because they're about creativity, laughter, and the adventures we had together."Nonnemaker founded Golden Ledger Consulting on the principle that, "Every number tells a story, and every story counts." With more than 30 years in financial consulting, she helps families and business owners navigate financial challenges with practical strategies."When families receive unfamiliar ingredients from the food bank, they sometimes feel overwhelmed," Nonnemaker said. "These resources help people approach their kitchens with confidence. It's about discovering what's possible with what you have."Users are encouraged to share them freely to anyone they might help."I'm releasing these now because practical tools help more than worry," said Nonnemaker. "These are strategies that worked in my kitchen. If they help someone else feel more capable and less stressed, that's exactly why I created them."Sharing recipes and creativity builds community, she continued."Community makes everything easier," she added. "Share what works. Learn from others. Accept help when it's offered. We all do better when we support each other. That’s what community is all about."ABOUT GOLDEN LEDGER CONSULTING LLCFounded on the principle that 'Every number tells a story and every story counts,' Golden Ledger Consulting is a certified woman-owned small business (WOSB) and HUBZone-certified firm based in Strasburg, Virginia. The company provides financial literacy and empowerment services to individuals and families navigating financial challenges with practical strategies. Golden Ledger also offers Fractional CFO and Business Strategy services to women-owned businesses and mission-driven organizations. Founder Mindi Nonnemaker brings more than 30 years of corporate and lived financial experience to this work.Notes to Editors: Full resolution images available upon request. Mindi Nonnemaker is available for interviews and can discuss:• Creative strategies for kitchen resourcefulness.• How "Camper Stew" became a family favorite through experimentation.• Teaching children adaptability and creativity through cooking.• Managing financial stress with practical tools.• Building confidence with limited resources.• Community approaches to sharing resources and knowledge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.