Update - Runaway Juvenile / St Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008619
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/28/2025 between 0900 and 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Burke
VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile
**UPDATE**
The Juvenile has been located safe and returned home.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/28/2025 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile in the town of Burke. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne, a 14-year-old female, left her residence on US Route 5 in Burke between 0900 and 1600 and walked in an unknown direction. Olivia was last seen wearing all black clothes, Maroon Nike Air Jordan sneakers and had a black and orange drawstring back pack. Olivia is described as being approximately 4’10 110lbs. Anyone with information into this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.