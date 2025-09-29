College Recruiter Features Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM on the Future of Gen Z Hiring and Automation

Smart Hiring - Why Entry Level Retail Talent is a Strategic Advantage Smart Hiring Systems for Scalable Growth

Gen Z professionals are digital natives. When you pair their instincts with systems that promote initiative and ownership, you get exponential impact. That’s what we help our clients build every day.” — Steve Morris, NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As technology reshapes the modern workplace, hiring practices and talent development are evolving rapidly and College Recruiter, a leading platform for early-career talent and hiring insights, has tapped Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , for his expert commentary in its latest feature: “18 Reasons Why Employers Need to Hire Candidates Who Are Early in Their Retail Careers.”In this forward-looking piece, Morris weighs in on the strategic advantages of hiring Gen Z candidates with retail experience, especially as companies integrate automation, digital processes, and new business models into their operations. His insights underscore the need for adaptable, tech-fluent talent and outline why early-career professionals are a key growth lever for companies willing to invest in smart onboarding systems.“You can’t automate good judgment, but you can empower it,” Morris explains in the article. “Gen Z professionals are digital natives. When you pair their instincts with systems that promote initiative and ownership, you get exponential impact, and that’s what we help our clients build every day.”____A Broader Business Message for Growth-Focused OrganizationsWhile the article centers on recruiting, it taps into a much broader theme that’s central to Morris’ thought leadership and NEWMEDIA.COM’s approach: how to grow companies by aligning people, process, and technology.At NEWMEDIA.COM, Morris and his team work with business leaders across industries to design and implement scalable business systems that attract and retain top talent, drive automation, and create measurable growth. These aren’t off-the-shelf solutions; they’re customized ecosystems built for real-world agility and long-term performance.In short: the same insights Steve Morris shares in this article are actively put into practice with clients, helping them do far more than just hire better - helping them build and grow businesses that work better.____Key Takeaways from the College Recruiter Article• Retail-trained Gen Z candidates offer a rare blend of digital fluency and real-world adaptability — perfect for modern work environments.• Systems, not supervision, are the secret to unlocking productivity and initiative from early-career professionals.• Automation isn’t about eliminating people — it’s about creating space for people to think, lead, and innovate at scale.• Employers who treat onboarding as a long-term investment — not a checklist — will outperform those stuck in old models.• Steve Morris emphasizes that well-designed systems can multiply the impact of talent — and his agency specializes in building those systems.Read the full article here: https://www.collegerecruiter.com/blog/2025/08/27/18-reasons-why-employers-need-to-hire-candidates-who-are-early-in-their-retail-careers ____Why This Matters to Clients and Business LeadersThis feature in College Recruiter serves as more than just media exposure — it’s a proof point of NEWMEDIA.COM’s deep expertise in the operational and strategic elements of business growth.Hiring is just one piece of the puzzle. To truly scale, organizations need:• Digital systems that support onboarding, training, and performance at speed.• Brand and communication strategies that appeal to today’s workforce.• Custom-built platforms that integrate automation with human touchpoints.• Leadership alignment that empowers teams to solve problems, not just follow instructions.These are exactly the areas where NEWMEDIA.COM delivers, and Morris’ repeated presence in respected business publications like College Recruiter, Forbes, GOBankingRates, and TechRound continues to solidify the agency’s reputation as a go-to partner for high-growth companies.____About NEWMEDIA.COMFounded by Steve Morris, NEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally acclaimed digital agency with locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America that helps businesses of all sizes scale with confidence. From branding and automation to full-scale website design , web development and digital marketing, the agency builds the infrastructure modern companies need to succeed and grow. With over 25 years of experience and thousands of successful client projects, NEWMEDIA.COM offers the rare combination of business expertise, technical precision, and strategic clarity. Whether you’re hiring, building, marketing, or scaling, NEWMEDIA.COM has the systems and insights to take you further.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

