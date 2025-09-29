Fast Guard Service Launches Nation’s First On-Demand Security Guard App, Expanding Access to 24/7 Protection Nationwide

The Fast Guard App delivers instant security guard booking, fire watch services, and 24/7 protection at your fingertips.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Guard Service, the nation’s premier security guard staffing agency, today announced the national launch of its innovative Fast Guard App, the first mobile platform allowing individuals and businesses to order professional security guard services on demand—anytime, anywhere in the United States.

With a decade of experience providing rapid-response security solutions, Fast Guard Service has built a reputation for protecting businesses, events, and individuals at a moment’s notice. The new app now empowers clients to secure guards as easily as booking a ride, giving peace of mind at the touch of a button.

“Security should be accessible, flexible, and fast,” said Roderick C. Payne Jr, President of Fast Guard Service. “Whether you’re hosting a major event, managing a construction site, handling a sensitive employee termination, or simply want to protect your home and family, the Fast Guard App makes it possible to have professional guards deployed in real time, 24/7.”

Services Offered Nationwide

Through the app and traditional dispatch channels, Fast Guard Service provides a full spectrum of security solutions, including:

Event Security

Unarmed & Armed Security Guards

Construction Site Protection

Fire Watch Guards

Mobile Surveillance Trailers

Security for Hospitality, Real Estate, and Financial Institutions



Meeting a Growing Demand

As safety concerns rise across the country, security guard services are no longer exclusive to corporations. Individuals are increasingly turning to professional security for peace of mind in protecting their families, homes, and assets. With access to a vast nationwide network of licensed security guards, Fast Guard Service can staff positions at every level, ensuring comprehensive coverage for any situation.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a leading national security guard staffing agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. With the largest database of licensed guards across the U.S., the company provides rapid deployment of security personnel to meet the needs of businesses, events, and individuals. For over a decade, Fast Guard Service has been trusted to protect what matters most—with professionalism, speed, and reliability.

Download the app now on IOS and Android phones

