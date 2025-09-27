The mission never ends

For Retired Chief Master Sergeant George “Steve” Cum, service has never been just a chapter of life, it’s been the entire book.

After more than three decades of distinguished service in the Air Force, Cum continues his mission as a Strategic Planner for the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS).

His path to the military began with inspiration close to home. Growing up, his godbrothers served in the Air Force. Their experiences ignited his interest and provided a clear alternative to going straight to college after high school. In 1989, while still a junior, he enlisted and later shipped off to basic training in February 1990.

Over the next 30 years, his service brought him the across the globe: from Texas to Florida to assignments in Germany, ultimately ending his service at the Pentagon. As a combat medic in special operations, Cum deployed extensively across Africa, the Middle East and Europe supporting missions from post-9/11 operations in Afghanistan to multinational training exercises around the world.

One of his most profound experiences came shortly after the September 11 attacks. As a forward deployed combat medic with no doctors or nurses in reach, he was tasked with making critical life or death decisions on the battlefield. The experience reshaped how he viewed training, instilling in him the importance of preparing troops not only physically but psychologically for the realities of combat.

His greatest challenge, however, was internal, which to him was building his self-confidence to trust his training and execute independently in high stakes situations. “Once I got the hang of it, it became more natural,” he said. “It was about proving to myself I could do it.”

To this day, the lessons he carried forward remain clear: “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.” Military life taught him to adapt, persevere and maintain perspective through challenges.

Today, Cum makes it his personal mission to connect Veterans with resources and ensure that they are informed about their benefits. Outside of his day-to-day, he is particularly passionate about improving the transition process for service members leaving the military. “When you join, you have a recruiter guiding you. When you retire, you get a checklist,” he noted. “We need that same level of guidance at the end of service.”

For Cum, being a Veteran means placing country above self, sharing a bond forged through sacrifice, and honoring those who came before. “As a medic, I’ve always enjoyed helping others, whether on the battlefield or in leadership roles,” he said. “This was my way to continue serving my brothers and sisters.”

His advice to younger service members is simple: “think early about life after service, take advantage of educational and special duty opportunities, and embrace experiences that push you beyond your comfort zone.”

And his message to fellow Veterans is equally simple but powerful: “Share your story.” By keeping those stories alive, he believes Veterans preserve the legacy of service for generations to come.

This article was originally published on the Orlando Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.