Home Matters Caregiving Partners with Vetro Media to Accelerate Franchise Expansion with AI-Powered Lead Gen and SEO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Matters Caregiving today announced a strategic partnership with Vetro Media to scale franchise development across white-space territories in the United States. The engagement combines AI-powered lead generation, a comprehensive SEO program, and video-first ad creatives integrated directly with the brand’s CRM to create a measurable path from first touch to signed agreement.

“Home Matters is experiencing strong demand as families seek trusted, local care,” said Jeff Giedt, CEO of Home Matters Caregiving. “We chose Vetro Media because their predictive AI, SEO expertise, and CRM-connected attribution give our team visibility into what truly converts. This partnership is about reaching the right qualified and value-aligned franchisees who can grow with us and serve their communities.”

Vetro Media will deploy its multi-channel franchise growth system, built for efficiency, transparency, and scale, starting in Q4 to seed the pipeline for early 2026 signings. The program includes:

- AI-Powered Lead Generation: Predictive and adaptive targeting that ranks prospects by capital readiness, engagement depth, and geo-fit, then optimizes in real time for cost and conversion efficiency.

- Proprietary Demand + Lookalike Reach: Access to a curated database of approximately 150,000 franchise-curious users cultivated since 2012 and a national lookalike audience of approximately 25 million to identify high-intent clusters in white-space markets.

- Video-First Advertising: brand-aligned creatives localized by DMA to increase engagement and pre-qualify interest.

- CRM Integration & Attribution: Direct sync with leading CRMs, including HubSpot, Salesforce, and FranConnect, for speed-to-lead, automated nurturing, and measurement to the signature.

- SEO Services: technical optimization, keyword-optimized storytelling, podcast promotion, and reputation signals drive intent captured across territories.

- Earned Media Support: Free quarterly press releases to spotlight brand differentiators, incentives, and growth milestones, boosting trust and retargeting performance.

“Home Matters Caregiving delivers meaningful, community-driven impact, and that attracts exceptional operators,” said Vern Nicholson, Vice President of Strategy & Growth at Vetro Media. “We replace broad, traditional campaigns with AI-driven targeting, video-first creative, SEO, and white-space targeting that capture intent at the right moment, materially reducing cost per lead versus standard approaches. With full attribution in the CRM, development leaders can see what works, forecast with confidence, and scale where unit economics are strongest.”

About Home Matters Caregiving

Home Matters Caregiving is a national home care franchise dedicated to empowering older adults to live safely and independently at home. Through skilled caregivers, evidence-based care plans, and compassionate service, Home Matters supports families with reliable, dignified care across the United States. Learn more and explore available territories—visit Home Matters Caregiving’s franchise site: https://homemattersfranchise.com/

About Vetro Media

Vetro Media is a full-service marketing agency specializing in franchise development and local marketing solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, predictive analytics, and omnichannel strategies, we deliver measurable results for franchisors across diverse industries. To kickstart growth, we offer a complimentary Marketing Audit & Strategy Session—including funnel diagnostics and a media plan to lower CPL and accelerate signed agreements. Vetro Media is known for transparency, innovation, and growth-focused partnerships. Ready to see a realistic path to lower CPL? Request your free Marketing Audit & Strategy Session at https://vetromediausa.com/

