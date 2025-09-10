Candice Nicholson Honored with Michigan State University College of Education Alumni Award

Candice Nicholson

Detroit educator Candice Nicholson honored by MSU for innovation and leadership in teaching, curriculum, AI, and immersive learning.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan State University’s College of Education has named Candice Nicholson (Jackson), a celebrated Detroit Public Schools Community School District educator and 2023-24 Michigan Teacher of the Year, as a recipient of its College of Education Alumni Award. She is among four Spartans honored for their lasting impact on education, health, and leadership at the second-annual College Alumni Awards.

“It was an honor to be recognized at the 2025 MSU College of Education Scholarship and Awards Celebration,” Nicholson said. “The event was not only a celebration of academic and professional accomplishments but also a meaningful opportunity to connect with fellow Spartans. It was truly inspiring to meet the other awardees—Dr. Rick Stiggins, Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, and Dr. Sally Nogle—and to share the evening with their families. Their stories, impact, and presence made the event even more memorable.

I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition and for the continued support of the Michigan State University community.”

The recognition underscores Nicholson’s career of innovation, inclusive education, and transformative leadership. From her work as a teacher and instructional coach in Detroit Public Schools to her role as Teacher & Curriculum Lead in Lincoln Consolidated School District, Nicholson has consistently advanced student engagement, academic achievement, and instructional excellence. Her leadership includes mentoring colleagues, analyzing student data to close learning gaps, and spearheading the integration of AI-driven adaptive learning, STEM innovation, and immersive learning strategies into classrooms nationwide.

Nicholson’s voice as an educator leader has also extended to broader platforms. She was featured in the 2024 MSU College of Education series Ingrained (watch here), which celebrated alumni for their dedicated, immersive careers in classrooms. The feature highlighted her belief in equity, resilience, and student-centered teaching while showcasing the innovative practices that continue to shape her classrooms and professional leadership.

She is also the head of an education consulting firm in Michigan called Chalkboard Chatter, LLC, and hosts a podcast she created to amplify conversations about education, relationships, personal growth, and community engagement. Blending practical classroom insights with broader discussions on fashion, family, and wellness, Chalkboard Chatter has quickly become a resource for educators and families alike, exemplifying her commitment to extending learning beyond traditional walls.

Nicholson’s Spartan legacy is also carried forward by her three sons, all current MSU students: a sophomore in the James Madison College who recently completed a study abroad in Japan, a junior in civil engineering who recently interned with a leading engineering firm in Ann Arbor, and a senior in sales and marketing who gained real-world experience this summer through an internship with a major Chicago-based corporation.

The award ceremony, held at MSU’s Henry Center for Executive Development, was followed by a series of celebratory events. Nicholson joined fellow honorees for a tour of campus, a visit to the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), and a nostalgic band-led walk to Spartan Stadium for the Spartans’ game against Boston College on September 6, 2025. An Erickson Hall reception further honored the awardees, reflecting the strong community ties within the College of Education.

“This award is not just about my journey—it reflects the dedication of my students, colleagues, and community,” Nicholson said. “I am grateful to President Kevin M. Guskiewicz and his wife Amy for their warm hospitality at the Cowles House and in the President’s Suite at Spartan Stadium, and to Dean Jerlando F. L. Jackson for welcoming us and hosting such a wonderful awards ceremony. Together, we are proving that education can be both meaningful and cutting-edge, preparing every child for the world they deserve.”

For more information about the Alumni Awards and honorees, visit: MSU College of Education Alumni Awards 2025.

Ingrained: Candice Nicholson

