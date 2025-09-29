Flower of the Dawn Premieres at Soho International Film Festival

Flower of the Dawn Official Film Poster

Flower of the Dawn premieres at Soho International Film Fest with Mel Brooks, Jane Lynch, Matt Lucas & Jennifer Holliday.

So many young people, especially women and girls, live under the weight of being judged by their appearance. That’s a pressure audiences today know all too well, and our tale takes a stand against it.” — Allan Neuwirth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 11, 2025, audiences at the Soho International Film Festival will step into a world of magic, music and mischief with the premiere of Flower of the Dawn , from M.Y.R.A. Entertainment. The 39-minute animated short feature will screen at Regal Union Square Theater, followed by a live Q&A with selected cast and creative team.Unlike the fairytales we’ve seen retold again and again, Flower of the Dawn is based on a seldom-heard story by the Brothers Grimm. It follows two young lovers, Lilli and Lukas, whose lives are thrown into turmoil by Sinistra, played by Jane Lynch — a sorceress obsessed with youth and beauty. Aided by her hench-owl and evil spells, Sinistra transforms maidens into birds so she can steal their beauty, and locks them away, forcing Lilli and her new feathered friends to find the courage to break the curse.Directed by Emmy-nominated Mark Risley (Rugrats, The Wild Thornberrys, Yo-kai Watch, Space Racers), with story adaptation by Emmy-nominated, award-winning writer/producer/co-lyricist Allan Neuwirth (Octonauts, Bubble Guppies, Arthur, Rugrats) and award-winning composer/songwriter Jody Gray (Courage the Cowardly Dog, Sesame Street, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Space Racers), the film boasts a dream voice cast, including Mel Brooks, Jane Lynch, Matt Lucas, Jennifer Holliday, Lilla Crawford, Griffin Puatu, and Barbara Rosenblat.But beyond the enchantment, the film touches on something urgent and familiar: the pressure to be beautiful at all costs. “Vanity has become a cultural obsession,” said Neuwirth. “So many young people — especially women and girls — live under the weight of being judged by their appearance. Sinistra’s villainy grows out of that. She’s simply a person who bought into the idea that youth and beauty are the only things that matter. That’s a pressure audiences today know all too well, and our tale takes a stand against it.”“Beyond Sinistra’s villainy and lovable heroes, we wanted hooky tunes people could hum on their way out of the theater. With this amazing cast, every song just soared,” added Jody Gray.Producer/co-creator Margarethe Baillou, founder of M.Y.R.A. Entertainment, shared: “I grew up in the magical land of the Grimm Brothers: ancient forests whispering tales of timeless characters, reimagined by each new generation. Today, I am proud to have assembled a remarkable cast and crew for my company’s continuing journey into animation. Searching for a fairytale without any gore was a reflective challenge until we found ‘Jorinde & Joringel’. Thanks to our talented team, our adaptation added depth with social commentary, and turned it into a celebration of foreign cultures and nonviolent entertainment for all generations.”With its mix of humor, adventure, and memorable songs, Flower of the Dawn promises to be a highlight of the Soho International Film Festival — and the start of an exciting journey for audiences around the world.Sales: Lucky 7 MediaFor tickets and festival details, visit the Soho International Film Festival website.About Flower of the DawnInspired by the Brothers Grimm fairytale “Jorinde and Joringel”, Flower of the Dawn is an animated short feature written by Allan Neuwirth and Jody Gray, directed by Mark Risley, and produced by Margarethe Baillou and Neuwirth. When bride-to-be Lilli is bewitched by the vain sorceress Sinistra and transformed into a nightingale, she must join her fellow captives and enlist her fiancé Lukas to seek the mythical Flower of the Dawn — the only way to break the spell. With voices from Mel Brooks, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Holliday, Matt Lucas, Lilla Crawford, Griffin Puatu, Jaimie Kelton, Erika Harlacher, Melissa Hutchison, Barbara Rosenblat and Joey D’Auria, the film combines a stellar cast, lush animation, and soaring songs in a modern tale of courage and hope.Margarethe Baillou is the founder of M.Y.R.A. Entertainment in New York, London and Singapore. Her credits include Call Me By Your Name, The World to Come, Benediction, Freud’s Last Session and the upcoming Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day. Flower of the Dawn continues M.Y.R.A.’s journey into animation and showcases a celebration of foreign cultures and nonviolent entertainment for all generations.

Official Trailer: Flower Of The Dawn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.