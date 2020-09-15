Rubbish Empowers SoMa West CBD Residents To Put Trash In Its Place
One of the local artist-designed Big Belly trash receptacles with technology via Rubbish QR codes on almost every corner of the SoMa West CBD.
Residents can report an issue to the Community Clean Team by using this Rubbish QR code.
Rubbish Empowers SoMa West CBD Residents To Put Trash In Its Place Real-time issue notification system helps residents voice concerns to Community Clean Team
“We are so excited to partner with SoMa West again,” says Elena Guberman, COO, and co-founder of Rubbish. "Rubbish empowers neighborhoods such as SoMa West CBD to tackle litter issues at the local level. When Rubbish conducted an audit of community concerns last year, we witnessed a passionate and empowered community. “Residents used the Rubbish platform to audit the community and identify problems. After the launch of the QR codes this month, I believe residents will feel even more invested in SoMa West CBD," adds Guberman.
"When SoMa West CBD used Rubbish to audit our district last year, seventy-four blocks were surveyed, and 27,461 concerns were reported," says Christian Martin, Executive Director SoMa West CBD. "Now, with more resources, our community will be able to tackle issues at the street-level while providing local municipalities with valuable data. The addition of fifty-three artist-designed Big Belly wraps with Rubbish technology on almost every corner of SoMa West CBD will truly make an impact. “I hope people will begin to see SoMa West CBD a little differently,” adds Martin. “Rubbish utilizes machine learning technology to generate litter maps, analyze litter trends, optimize cleaning, and implement solutions to the ever-growing litter problem down to the street address. Having the ability for residents to communicate real-time status to collection crews on their mobile device is so important, especially now when cleanliness is top of mind.”
In the past, Rubbish’s litter mitigation strategies resulted in a 46% reduction in cigarette litter. As more people report issues via the QR code, it will help highlight SoMa West CBD and helps ensure the equitable distribution of services throughout the district. “I hope SoMa West will serve as a model of an innovative way to create an engaged, clean, and healthy neighborhood,” says Guberman.
The Rubbish platform has proven it is a turnkey community engagement experience that encourages SoMa West CBD residents to help keep their neighborhoods litter-free,” adds Martin. “Each and every day, I along with others are seeing the positive changes SoMA West CBD is doing for our neighborhood. With our board and all the volunteers on our committees, I am in awe to see how people who care have given life to something more than each of us. I continue to tear up when I realize what we worked so hard to create has become: the crews cleaning, the ideas becoming reality, and so much more to come. I am glad we are continuing to work with partners throughout our growth”, adds James Spinello, SoMA West CBD Board President.
About Rubbish:
The Rubbish Platform helps create litter-free neighborhoods via the Rubbish mobile app. Rubbish mobile utilizes machine learning technology to generate litter maps, analyze neighborhood litter trends, optimize cleaning, and implement solutions to the ever-growing litter problem down to the street address. Along with the Rubbish Beam, (Patent Application 16/545,840), a Bluetooth enabled high tech litter picker-upper with GPS, which can pick up 5,000 pieces of litter per charge, Cities and Business Improvement Districts throughout the US, schools, and universities, conference and event producers as well as business and technology partners are currently using Rubbish. To learn more visit rubbish.love.
About SoMa West CBD:
The SoMa West Community Benefit District was established in 2019. SoMa West is the largest of the 17 CBDs created in neighborhoods citywide, to ensure a welcoming, clean, and economically vibrant community in San Francisco. SoMa West boundaries encompass 2,738 parcels and cover approximately 100 whole or partial blocks bounded by South Van Ness Avenue, 13th Street, Bryant, 5th, and Howard.
