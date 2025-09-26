DPH Confirms Measles in Upstate Resident; Fourth Case of Measles in South Carolina in 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 26, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of measles in an Upstate resident. This is the fourth confirmed case of measles reported in South Carolina since July 2025.

The person is unvaccinated and did not have immunity from a previous measles infection. They do not have a specific, known exposure to someone with measles. They have completed isolation to prevent further spread of the virus.

DPH determined it was a positive measles case after receiving confirmatory laboratory test results. The agency has begun a contact investigation and is notifying people who may have been exposed.

“Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that is spread easily by respiratory droplets from infected people. People may not be aware that measles can cause serious complications like inflammation of the brain, permanent neurological problems, or pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death, especially in young children,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and Health Programs Branch director. “It is crucial that health care providers and the public be aware of the symptoms associated with this disease so swift action can be taken when a case does occur in order to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red eyes and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash beginning on the face then spreading to the rest of the body. The rash usually lasts five or six days.

The virus can be spread through the air when a person with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles virus can remain infectious in the air in a confined area for up to two hours after the sick person is gone from the area. People with measles should stay home from work and school and avoid contact with others for four days after their rash first appears. It is also important for people without immunity to the virus who have had contact with a measles case to quarantine as instructed, because they may be unaware that a person who is not showing symptoms yet can spread the virus. Those infected with measles are contagious from four days before the rash begins through four days after its onset. People may be infected and contagious to others before they realize they are sick with measles.

The measles vaccine is over 97% effective at preventing infection. Children should receive two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling internationally.

For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor to make sure you are protected against measles, especially if you are going to be traveling. Most people born before 1957 were infected with measles during childhood and, therefore, are presumed to have protection via natural immunity, even if they have not been vaccinated.

Certain groups of people, including pregnant women and immunocompromised people, should not receive the MMR vaccine or should delay receiving it. DPH recommends and encourages people to speak with a health care provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

Cases of Measles in South Carolina in 2025

In July, South Carolina had two confirmed cases of measles. The first case was reported, and the second case was identified later and was a known close contact of the first case. Both cases isolated to prevent community spread of measles. Earlier in September, South Carolina had one confirmed case of measles associated with exposure while traveling and was unrelated to the July cases. The current case in the Upstate marks the fourth case of measles in South Carolina in 2025 to date and has no known connection with the previous three cases.

For more information about measles, visit the DPH website or CDC website.

