Unveiling the Power of Business & Personal Transformation: Tisha Marie Cain Graces the Cover of Divine CEO Magazine

Explore The Bliss Protocol for leadership, legacy, and limitless transformation with Tisha Marie Cain.

Mindful leadership begins when we stop performing and start being fully present, The Bliss Protocol helps leaders reconnect with their own inner compass before charting strategy.” — Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt, graces the cover of the October issue of Divine CEO Connection Magazine, where she shares her groundbreaking approach to leadership and personal transformation in her feature article, “Mindful Leadership: From the Inside Out.”In the article, Cain unveils The Bliss Protocol, a proven framework she has taught to thousands of leaders to cultivate clarity, redefine success, and create meaningful impact. Her insights invite leaders to pause, reconnect with their purpose, and lead with presence rather than performance — shifting their focus from striving to intentional, values-driven leadership.At a time when many executives face unprecedented change and workplace stress, Cain’s approach offers a practical path to authentic leadership and sustainable growth.To celebrate this cover story, Divine CEO Connection is hosting a LIVE Glow Up Connection Call & Q&A with Tisha Marie Cain on Wednesday, October 15, from 8–9 AM PDT / 11 AM–12 PM EDT, open worldwide via Zoom. Attendees will gain deeper insight into The Bliss Protocol and have the opportunity to ask Cain questions about bringing these principles into their own lives and leadership journeys.Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt, is an executive counsel, C-suite breakthrough mindset coach, clinical hypnotherapist, and multiple #1 bestselling international author and artist who helps people rewire their subconscious, release emotional weight, and transform their relationship with money, power, and self-worth. She works with a wide range of clients—including Fortune 500 executives and visionary leaders—guiding them through deep mindset work, subconscious healing, and unapologetic self-liberation. Visit Tisha Marie Cain at: https://tishamariecain.com In her book Transcend: The Path to Limitless Expansion , Cain offers a sacred guide to reclaiming power, rewiring the subconscious, and living in alignment with one’s highest purpose. She invites readers to rise, remember who they truly are, and step into a life of expansive possibility—an extension of the same principles she shares in Divine CEO Connection, now available in deeper, actionable form.Divine CEO Connection Magazine is a leading platform that celebrates women leaders who redefine success by uniting purpose, impact, and innovation. Each issue features inspiring stories of CEOs and thought leaders who encourage others to lead with authenticity and vision.To register for the upcoming LIVE Glow Up Connection Call & Q&A with Tisha Marie Cain or to read Tisha Marie Cain's full article "“Mindful Leadership: From the Inside Out" visit: https://www.divineceoconnection.com

