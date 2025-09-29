Amlogic Files for HKEX Listing to Propel AIoT and Intelligent Connectivity Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a global leader in fabless semiconductors, has officially submitted its listing application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). This strategic move will leverage the international capital market to accelerate the company's expansion in AIoT(Artificial Intelligence of Things) and wireless communications, fueling its mission in the "Internet of Everything" era.Technical Expertise and Global Market LeadershipWith three decades of expertise in designing complex SoC (System on Chip) chips, Amlogic has developed a comprehensive, full-stack technology portfolio that includes core components like network processors, video codecs, and AI engines. According to a Frost & Sullivan report, Amlogic ranked as the fourth-largest smart terminal SoC chip design company globally and the second-largest in the smart home terminal SoC sector by 2024 revenue.Amlogic's technical and product advantages have led to significant global adoption. As of June 30, 2025, the company has shipped over 1 billion chips. In 2024, Amlogic chips powered one in three smart set-top boxes and one in five smart TVs worldwide. The company’s technology is now the "brain" behind hundreds of millions of screens in over 100 countries, serving more than 250 major operators and 14 of the world's top 20 TV brands.Accelerating the "AI+AIoT" Strategy for Diversified GrowthIn response to the rapid growth of large language models and generative AI, Amlogic is increasing its R&D investment in edge AI chips and low-latency, high-performance IoT applications. The company is extending its core technology from traditional smart homes to a wider range of AIoT applications.Currently, 19 of Amlogic's commercial chips feature proprietary edge AI computing units. These chips are used in smart TVs and set-top boxes, and are also expanding into consumer devices like smart appliances and IP cameras. Additionally, they are entering high-growth markets like smart office, retail, fitness, and automotive. In the automotive sector, Amlogic’s self-developed, vehicle-grade smart cockpit SoC has already been adopted by several leading automakers to power next-generation intelligent driving experiences.To meet the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, Amlogic has also been investing in wireless communication chips. The company has a robust portfolio of proprietary Wi-Fi chips and a technology roadmap that covers current standards and next-generation high-bandwidth technologies. Amlogic’s deep expertise in IP routing and fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) has also enabled the development of a self-designed FTTR (Fiber-to-the-Room) chip, which offers a cost-effective solution for end-to-end smart home connectivity. The company is also expanding into cellular communications to provide complete wireless solutions for smart wearables and other connected devices. By integrating communication capabilities directly into its SoC chips, Amlogic aims to deliver more competitive products that meet the evolving needs of a connected world.James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic, commented: "Hong Kong, as a global financial hub, offers a strong capital market and a wide base of international investors, which will be instrumental for our global expansion. This listing is a critical milestone that will allow us to accelerate our investment in AIoT and the Internet of Everything. We are committed to continuing our innovation-driven approach, providing exceptional smart terminal and connectivity solutions to our customers worldwide, and empowering a new era of intelligent interconnectivity."________________________________________About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics — ushering in a new era of smart living.By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies — including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs — customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance.Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. Learn more www.amlogic.com

