Amlogic Powers the Future of Smart Living with AI-Driven Innovations at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At IBC 2025, Amlogic, a leading global fabless semiconductor company, is demonstrating how AI isn't just a buzzword—it's the key to unlocking a new era of smarter, more intuitive living. From the living room to the connected home, Amlogic's latest SoC solutions are creating more natural and seamless experiences for consumers worldwide.The Next Generation of Entertainment, Made SmarterImagine a world where language is no longer a barrier to enjoying your favorite film, or where your TV doubles as a personal concert hall. Amlogic is making this a reality with its latest suite of AI-powered entertainment features.• Real-time AI Subtitle Translation: Powered by the flagship S905X5 6nm SoC, this technology instantly translates on-screen dialogue, allowing audiences to connect with content from any part of the world. It’s a powerful tool for global content consumption and a true game-changer for accessibility.• AI Dialogue Enhancement: Tired of straining to hear dialogue over loud background music? Amlogic’s AI intelligently separates voices from ambient sound, ensuring every word is delivered with crystal clarity. This feature is ideal for home entertainment, live broadcasts, and creating a more immersive experience.• AI Karaoke: The party starts with a single tap. This feature uses AI to remove vocals from any streaming music video, transforming any living room into a personal KTV and creating a fun, interactive way for families and friends to enjoy music together.AI That Understands You and Your HomeBeyond entertainment, Amlogic is demonstrating how AI can simplify daily life and create a truly intelligent home environment.• AI Shopping Assistant: This innovative feature turns passive viewing into an active, interactive experience. With a simple click, users can explore products they see on screen, access detailed information, and make purchases. This technology opens up new possibilities for service providers and content creators to seamlessly blend commerce with content.• A Truly Connected Home: Amlogic is also showcasing its commitment to a smarter, more integrated home. Wi-Fi Sensing uses existing wireless signals to detect movement and presence, providing a new layer of security, automation, and energy management without the need for additional hardware. Paired with the W265S2-M SoC's Matter over Thread IoT integration, Amlogic is ensuring that all smart devices can communicate and work together flawlessly.Powering the FutureThese demonstrations are driven by a series of Amlogic smart SoCs including the cutting-edge 6nm S905X5, which features Arm v9 processors and a powerful NPU with up to 4 TOPS of performance. This robust platform provides the core AI inference capabilities and premium multimedia features necessary to power the next generation of smart devices.“At IBC 2025, we’re proving that AI isn't just about technical specifications; it’s about creating meaningful and practical experiences that enrich daily life,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic. “We believe our innovations will inspire our partners to create products that are not just smarter, but more intuitive, engaging, and personal for consumers worldwide.”In addition to these features, Amlogic is also showcasing its advanced AI-ISP and AI Picture Enhancement technologies, which use intelligent imaging and upscaling to deliver sharper, more vibrant visuals.Visit Amlogic at Hall 1, Booth 1.F40 at IBC 2025 to experience the future of AI-driven media and smart living solutions.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC’s). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU’s, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit Amlogic online at www.amlogic.com

