Scammers Targeting Inflation Refund Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today warned New Yorkers of scammers who are sending text messages, voice messages, emails and direct mail to taxpayers in an attempt to spread false information about New York State's inflation refund checks. These messages falsely claim that New Yorkers must submit accurate payment information in order to receive an inflation refund check, supposedly so revenue agencies can deposit money into a taxpayer's bank account. The New York State Tax Department and the IRS will not call or text New Yorkers with requests for any personal information. View an example of this text message, so you know what to look out for.

“New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements,” Governor Hochul said. “With scams targeting the state’s inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information. My administration urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report these scams to the Tax Department to protect yourself from being a victim.”

Eligible New Yorkers do not need to apply, sign up, or do anything to receive an inflation refund check. If you filed a tax return, are below the income thresholds, and no one else claimed you as a dependent, you will receive a check. Governor Hochul recently announced that the State has begun sending inflation refund checks to more than 8.2 million households across New York State, with check deliveries to continue throughout October and November. For more information on eligibility and other details, visit the New York State Tax Department's webpage at ny.gov/inflationrefund.

If you receive one of these messages appearing to be from the Tax Department, block the sender, delete the message, and report this scam to the Tax Department or IRS. The Tax Department does not use text messages, email, direct mail or social media to request your personal tax information.

By staying alert and knowing what to watch out for, you can reduce your risk of becoming a target of common tax scams.

How you can protect yourself

Follow these best practices to help keep your personal information safe and prevent yourself from becoming a victim. In addition:

If you receive a threatening phone call regarding your taxes, hang up immediately.

Never agree to meet anyone who claims to be a tax representative in person to hand over payment for a debt.

Don’t provide personal information in an email or click suspicious links in an email asking for personal information.

Report scams

If you’ve been scammed or think you’ve received an email, phone call, or text that seems suspicious, report it. We review all complaints promptly and, if appropriate, take corrective action.

For more taxpayer scam information, visit the Division of Consumer Protection's Taxpayer Scam webpage. For additional identity theft prevention and mitigation resources, call the Consumer Helpline at 800-697-1220 or visit the Division’s Identity Theft Prevention and Mitigation Program webpage.