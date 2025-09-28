Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Maryland Avenue Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole property from a home in Northeast.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspect gained access to an unoccupied home in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect stole jewelry and electronics. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25146263

