Information Theft Tactics Uncovered in Tim Trainer’s Novel: The China Factor

China's Export Driven Economy Needs Deep-Water Ports Construction Technology

The U.S.-China relationship is fraught with challenges and areas of friction. Information theft is just one of them.” — Timothy Trainer

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s two biggest economies jockey for influence and advantage in both the commercial and military arenas. Friction and tension simmer between China and the United States. “This is high stakes global competition that has been ongoing and will intensify,” observes Tim Trainer, author of The China Factor ( http://www.amzn.com/1956823662 ). The author’s previous novel, The China Connection, received the Bronze Award in 2024 from the Military Writers Society of America in the Mystery, Thriller, Crime category ( https://www.mwsadispatches.com/2024-season#medals ).The China Factor is set in 2005. By that time, China secured membership in the World Trade Organization. Its factories supplied markets around the world and its wealth was growing. “The China Factor delves into economic elements like China’s need for cheaper labor and another country that would be its manufacturing base for its exports to its foreign markets. China wants to accelerate the construction of deep-water ports where such ports don’t exist and seeks technological information to shorten the construction period. The story centers on tactics China employs to get confidential information and where and how the U.S. tries to thwart the use of that information,” Mr. Trainer explains. “The China Factor, although a work of fiction, might blur the line between the real world and fiction for some readers.”“The bilateral competition forces both countries, their governments and business enterprises to maintain global strategic outlooks,” Mr. Trainer offers. “Endless possibilities exist in writing about the commercial and military challenges, the locations that are strategically important from both a military and economic perspective and the people or characters engaged in operations and transactions,” Mr. Trainer adds.The China Factor is Mr. Trainer’s second novel that explores U.S.-China international trade competition. His previous novel, The China Connection, was published in January 2023 ( http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSR6J76H ).

