Darwin AI Appoints Dustin Haisler as U.S. General Manager and Chief AI Officer

Dustin Haisler

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading voice on public-sector AI to guide responsible adoption as agencies navigate new mandates and opportunities Darwin AI , the leading platform for public-sector AI governance and compliance , today announced the appointment of Dustin Haisler as U.S. General Manager and Chief AI Officer. In this role, Haisler will lead Darwin’s U.S. operations and go-to-market strategy, helping agencies nationwide establish secure foundations for AI adoption while building transformative applications that deliver measurable impact.“Dustin is one of the foremost voices on how governments adopt emerging technologies,” said Noam Maital, CEO of Darwin AI. “His 15+ years of experience advising CIOs and scaling innovation across hundreds of organizations makes him the ideal leader to help us accelerate responsible AI adoption across the country.”Haisler brings deep public-sector knowledge from more than a decade at e.Republic, where he served as President and co-founded the Center for Public Sector AI. Over the course of his career, he has advised thousands of public-sector leaders and helped industry partners grow in the SLED (State, Local, Education) market.“I’m excited to fully focus on helping public sector agencies safely and responsibly usher in this AI moment,” said Dustin Haisler. “Agencies have a critical window to build the right foundation for AI and develop transformative applications on top of it. Securing that infrastructure responsibly is critical to unlocking AI’s potential in public service, and I look forward to working with public-sector leaders and industry partners to accelerate responsible adoption across the country.”ֿDarwin has been growing rapidly since emerging from stealth with a $5 million seed round led by UpWest and Resolute Ventures. The company is now working with agencies across the U.S., including Corona, California; Aurora, Illinois; COTA in Ohio; and RTC in Nevada. With new AI-related laws being introduced in every state and dozens already enacted, the urgency is clear: agencies need scalable guardrails to ensure compliance and security, while also building real, operational AI tools.Darwin helps agencies do both. Its Govern platform provides visibility, control, and compliance, while its Launchpad program enables agencies to co-develop AI-driven workflows that address real use cases in a secure, transparent, and policy-aligned way. This combination allows governments to move from experimentation to trusted AI deployment at scale.About Darwin AIDarwin AI is the centralized platform that empowers governments to safely adopt, govern, and scale AI. With modular tools such as AI Navigator, Risk Management dashboards, and the Launchpad program, Darwin enables agencies to build compliant guardrails while accelerating operational value from AI. Darwin was recently recognized as part of the National AI 50 for its work helping governments transform responsibly with AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.